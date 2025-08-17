Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Munacho Mutezo in last ditch to save property

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Former Water Resources and Infrastructural Development Minister Munacho Mutezo will today make a last-ditch attempt to prevent the sale of his Odzi farm, valued at US$750,000, following a High Court filing under case number HCH4070/25.

Mutezo filed an urgent chamber application on Friday at the High Court of Zimbabwe, naming the Sheriff of Zimbabwe and Des Moines Farms (Pvt) Ltd as respondents. The hearing is scheduled before Justice RF Manyangadze at 10:00 am.

The former minister is seeking a suspension of the sale in execution of Fernicary Farm, trading as Rutendo Farm, which was attached in February 2025 following a High Court judgment in favour of Des Moines Farms under case HCH123/22. The judgment required Mutezo to pay US$455,000 or its equivalent in local currency.

Mutezo contends that the property is in dispute through interpleader proceedings under case HCH1570/25 and that a default judgment granted in his absence on July 30, 2025, is being challenged in an application for rescission currently pending under case HCH3802/25. He argues that the Sheriff's planned sale prejudices his claim and would render the court's eventual decision in his favour futile. "The application is urgent and cannot wait in that there is a pending application for rescission of the default judgment which deals with his rights as well as the second respondent's, yet the first respondent is proceeding with the sale in execution, rendering the applicant's claim futile," Mutezo stated in his filing.

The former minister learned of the impending sale on August 14 and promptly instituted the urgent chamber application. The auction had been scheduled to start at 10:00 am last Friday.

Des Moines Farms, represented by director Philemon Matibe, opposed the application, arguing that Mutezo's claim of urgency is self-created. Matibe said the judgment in the main matter was handed down in November 2024, the property was attached in February 2025, and that Mutezo could have acted earlier. "Urgency which stems from a deliberate or careless abstention from action until the deadline draws near is not the type of urgency contemplated by the rules," Matibe argued. He added that a settlement proposal from Mutezo's lawyers last Thursday was rejected, describing it as "a mockery."

The High Court is expected to rule on whether to suspend the sale pending determination of the rescission application.

Source - Newsday

Must Read

Elderly woman loses US$45 000 in botched stand deal

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

RBZ orders banks to report on rural financial literacy outreach

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Dynamos crush Kwekwe United

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mohadi in Angola to honour fallen liberation fighters

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Residents urge police to prioritise safety over cash

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Gweru fails to confirm receipt of ZWL$226,9m govt grant

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

BCC raises US$3,500 from environment violation fines

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

BCC seeks bidders for waste management

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

RioZimbabwe to appeal ruling in assets disposal fight

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Police arrest first suspect in Ruwa US$176,000 heist

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

Unsafe wiring, blocked hydrants blamed for Glenview fires

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Businessman Mutangadura shot dead

2 hrs ago | 349 Views

Man breaks into Minister's shop and gets away with $100

12 hrs ago | 756 Views

Criminals trying to rubbish Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's claims

14 hrs ago | 457 Views

'ANC of Ramaphosaon the verge of collapse'

14 hrs ago | 649 Views

Zimbabwe's silence on Operation Dudula worrisome

16 hrs ago | 442 Views

Mnangagwa's term extension amplified in Mashonaland

16 hrs ago | 743 Views

Highlanders in free fall

16 hrs ago | 494 Views

Fresh fire razes Glen View complex again

16 hrs ago | 330 Views

Mawarire's political manoeuvre dressed up as activism

17 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zimbabwe's lawyer-heavy politics not good for development

18 hrs ago | 289 Views

Caf expert impressed by progress at Magaya's stadium

19 hrs ago | 233 Views

Man jailed for squandering US$2,640 airtime cash

19 hrs ago | 198 Views

Thief caught wearing stolen clothes

19 hrs ago | 303 Views

Starlink users in Zimbabwe pay USD$5 regulatory fee

22 hrs ago | 2238 Views

Will the Jesuits groom another President for Zimbabwe?

22 hrs ago | 407 Views

Chiwenga praises Jesuits

22 hrs ago | 390 Views

Harare water crisis reaches alarming levels

22 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zimbabwe's local flights are too expensive

22 hrs ago | 766 Views

Toddler dies in hot water accident

22 hrs ago | 321 Views

Dexter Nduna finally graduates

22 hrs ago | 682 Views

Couple clash in court over infidelity

22 hrs ago | 402 Views

Airtime vendors sue police for US$120,000

22 hrs ago | 334 Views

Harare wetland in Tafara faces destruction

22 hrs ago | 115 Views

Lies about injured nurse exposed

23 hrs ago | 248 Views

MK Party seeks to extend land restitution cut-off date to April 6, 1652

23 hrs ago | 53 Views

A dangerous fantasy for Zimbabwe called NTA

23 hrs ago | 107 Views

Mugabe's nephew readmitted into Zanu-PF

17 Aug 2025 at 10:25hrs | 1865 Views

Zimbabwe to train 7 000 health workers every year

17 Aug 2025 at 10:19hrs | 164 Views

ZETDC official in court over forged tender documents

17 Aug 2025 at 10:17hrs | 126 Views

Gimboki serial burglar arrested after 7-month spree

17 Aug 2025 at 10:15hrs | 133 Views

CBZ manager fired over missing RTGS3,000

17 Aug 2025 at 10:11hrs | 272 Views

Tsholotsho council accounts in shambles

17 Aug 2025 at 10:09hrs | 143 Views

Headmasters join teachers in salary protest in ZImbabwe

17 Aug 2025 at 10:09hrs | 223 Views

Fresh land invasions rock Zvimba farm

17 Aug 2025 at 10:06hrs | 117 Views

Social Work Council faces backlash over registration exam

17 Aug 2025 at 10:05hrs | 115 Views

Bulawayo turns to groundwater to tackle water shortages

17 Aug 2025 at 10:02hrs | 98 Views

NHS hit by pension scandal

17 Aug 2025 at 09:59hrs | 165 Views

The Gospel According to Honorable Wiwa Sikhala

17 Aug 2025 at 08:17hrs | 388 Views