Unsafe wiring, blocked hydrants blamed for Glenview fires

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A fire broke out at the Glen View 8 SMEs complex in Harare early yesterday morning, destroying several market stalls. Authorities suspect the blaze was sparked by illegal electricity connections.

Harare City Council SMEs committee chairperson, Councillor Denford Ngadziore, said preliminary investigations indicate the fire may have been triggered by a power surge when electricity was restored after load-shedding. "Illegal wiring and poorly secured cable joints significantly increased the risk of a fire outbreak," he added.

Council mobilised over 60,000 litres of water to assist firefighters in containing the blaze. While the fire was eventually brought under control, the lack of functional fire hydrants at the complex posed a major challenge. "All fire hydrants at the complex have either been vandalised or blocked, which continues to pose a serious challenge during emergencies," Ngadziore noted.

The incident comes as plans to relocate informal traders to Glen View 3 near Chemhanza Grounds are in an advanced stage. The move aims to address long-standing safety and infrastructure concerns at the old complex.

Authorities said the full extent of the damage will be officially determined following ongoing investigations.

Source - Newsday

