BCC seeks bidders for waste management

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has moved to seek bidders for waste management services following recommendations from the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (Zida) and the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Praz). The development comes after the two bodies urged the city to engage Geo Pomona (Pvt) Ltd to better understand the company's operations and possible strategies for sustainable waste management.

According to council's latest minutes on solid waste management, the matter was triggered by a June 6, 2025, letter from the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works highlighting the urgent need for proper waste disposal systems in urban centres. In response, BCC convened an engagement meeting with Geo Pomona to assess the company's operations, explore its waste-to-energy projects, and review potential recommendations for Bulawayo.

Council officials confirmed that the city had already begun reviewing 11 previously submitted expressions of interest before receiving the ministerial directive. A negotiating committee had shortlisted three of these submissions to forward to Zida. However, Zida subsequently advised that the bids should be processed through Praz and that expressions of interest be publicly advertised as tenders to ensure transparency and fair competition.

During the meeting, Bulawayo town clerk Christopher Dube underscored the importance of aligning council's plans with government directives, while also stressing the need for collaboration in finding sustainable solutions to the city's waste challenges. The health services department presented an overview of the city's current waste management practices and challenges, noting that limited landfill space, energy shortages, and the city's vision of becoming a smart city were driving the push toward waste-to-energy initiatives.

Geo Pomona's presentation reportedly highlighted waste encapsulation, landfill management, waste sorting, and energy conversion processes as part of their operational model. While acknowledging the company's experience, council emphasized the necessity of a competitive procurement process, given that several other firms had already expressed interest in the project.

Mayor David Coltart stressed that the tender process must be fair and should not give undue advantage to any single company. He reiterated that the final resolution would not include specific company names to safeguard competitiveness.

In its resolutions, council agreed to draft a clear problem statement outlining the waste management challenges and potential solutions, issue an urgent public call for expressions of interest in line with Zida and Praz requirements, and invite all previous bidders to re-submit proposals under the new framework.

Feedback from the process is expected to be shared with the Local Government and Public Works Ministry as Bulawayo moves to establish a transparent and sustainable roadmap for solid waste management.

Source - Southern Eye

