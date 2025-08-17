Latest News Editor's Choice


BCC raises US$3,500 from environment violation fines

by Staff reporter
13 mins ago | Views
Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has collected just over US$3,500 in environmental violation fines since January this year, despite escalating cases of illegal gold panning, sand poaching, wood harvesting, stray animals, and unregulated open-air worshipping.

The figures, contained in the latest council minutes, reveal that fines were largely realised from illegal sand and wood poachers as well as gold panners operating in and around the city's water catchment areas in Matabeleland South.

Council reported that routine patrols in the catchments led to the arrest of 11 gold panners in June, bringing the total number of arrests since the beginning of the year to 47. Authorities also confiscated 52 hand tools, including five gold detectors.

During the same month, 82 surveillance patrols were conducted, taking the cumulative figure to 668 since January. In Greater Bulawayo, 40 additional patrols were carried out, resulting in the impounding of eight trucks, eight scotch carts, and two wheelbarrows.

"Of the 35 tickets issued during the operations, 28 were cleared, raising US$3 569,25, while seven tickets remain outstanding with a value of US$5 419,70," the minutes noted.

Despite these operations, councillors expressed concern that environmental crimes were still widespread. Councillor Josiah Mutangi argued that the number of arrests did not reflect the scale of soil extraction he observed, adding that firewood sales were openly taking place in areas such as Eveline High School.

Councillor Aleck Ndlovu and Councillor Sikhululekile Moyo also pressed for stricter enforcement of by-laws, citing persistent resident complaints about illegal activities.

On legal sand sales, council said 47 trucks were recorded at two authorised sites, generating US$750 in June.

Meanwhile, open-air worshipping has emerged as a new environmental challenge. On June 28, council raided several illegal worship sites, confiscating 11 tents and conducting awareness campaigns. However, councillors demanded clarity on how raids were conducted, noting that some congregations without ablution facilities continued to operate freely.

Councillor Ntando Ndlovu highlighted the public health hazards of open-air worship, stressing the need for designated church sites with proper facilities.

The issue of stray animals also dominated discussions, with donkeys described as a menace in high-density suburbs such as Cowdray Park, Magwegwe North, and Pumula, as well as peri-urban areas. Councillor Roy Sekete reported complaints from residents near Methodist Village and called for urgent ranger patrols.

In response, the housing and community services department said open-air churches often claimed to have applied for land but had not been allocated stands, while stray animal cases were being handled through community engagement and occasional impounding — a costly exercise for the city.

Despite council's interventions, the minutes revealed weak enforcement and limited financial returns from fines, highlighting the scale of environmental violations overwhelming the city.

Source - Southern Eye

