Residents urge police to prioritise safety over cash

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo residents have called on police to put the protection of lives ahead of revenue collection, accusing officers of focusing more on areas where fines can be easily collected than on crime hotspots.

The concerns were raised during the inaugural crime indaba for Emakhandeni-Luveve constituency, held at Luveve Youth Centre on Friday.

Residents alleged that police patrols were concentrated around public drinking spots, where people consuming alcohol outside designated areas are frequently arrested, while more dangerous areas were left unattended.

"We acknowledge the police for their work to arrest those engaged in public drinking, but we urge them to patrol hotspot areas so that they can arrest criminals, hence protecting residents from being attacked and reducing criminal activities," one resident said.

Ward 11 councillor Susan Sithole echoed the concerns, urging police to act swiftly when crimes are reported.
"We are facing a problem whereby some police officers delay showing up when we report criminal activities happening around us, which puts the safety of residents in danger," she said.

She added that there were troubling cases where victims of assault were told to bring their attackers to the police station, a task she described as "impossible".
"We appeal for police to protect us so that we are able to live in an environment which is free from criminal activities," Sithole stressed.

Responding to the concerns, Luveve Police Station member-in-charge, Inspector Almos Musona, assured residents that law enforcement would strengthen its commitment to public safety.
"We are going to beef up patrols in hotspot areas and work hand-in-hand with residents to eliminate criminal activities within our area," he said.

The crime indaba was convened to foster cooperation between the police and the community in tackling escalating criminal activities in Bulawayo's high-density suburbs.

Source - Southern Eye

