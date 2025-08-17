Mohadi in Angola to honour fallen liberation fighters

News / National

by Staff reporter

Vice President Kembo Mohadi has arrived in Luanda, Angola, on a visit dedicated to paying homage to Zimbabwean liberation war fighters who perished on Angolan soil during the struggle for independence.He touched down at Quatro de Fevereiro International Airport yesterday, where he was received by Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Angola, Dr Thando Madzvamuse, Angolan ambassador-designate to Zimbabwe Baltazar Diogo Cristovao, and Angola's Secretary of State for Administration and Finance, Osvaldo Dos Santos Varela.The Vice President is accompanied by Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Omphile Marupi, Institute of African Knowledge (Instak) chief executive Ambassador Kwame Muzawazi, and other senior Government officials.His visit forms part of the Second Republic's broader efforts to preserve the legacy of Zimbabwe's liberation struggle by safeguarding and maintaining sites of historical importance, both at home and abroad.Angola was among the Southern African nations that provided critical support to Zimbabwe's liberation movements, offering sanctuary, training, and logistical aid to freedom fighters.During his stay, VP Mohadi is expected to pay a courtesy call on the Angolan Vice President and tour the Fortaleza Museum in Luanda. Tomorrow, his delegation will travel to the Boma Mass Grave in Luena, Moxico province, where more than 300 ZIPRA fighters were buried following the February 26, 1979 bombings.These shrines stand as solemn reminders of sacrifice and solidarity between Zimbabwe and Angola, bound by a shared history of anti-colonial resistance.The visit also aligns with the Government's ongoing programme to document, rehabilitate, and promote liberation heritage sites under the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), NDS2, and Vision 2030.While in Angola, the delegation will engage senior government officials and heritage authorities to strengthen cooperation in historical preservation and cultural diplomacy. Meetings with traditional leaders and locals in Luena are also scheduled.The visit will culminate in a wreath-laying ceremony at one of Angola's principal liberation shrines, symbolising Zimbabwe's enduring gratitude and remembrance.