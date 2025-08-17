Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Elderly woman loses US$45 000 in botched stand deal

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
An 80-year-old woman from Greendale, Harare, has lost US$45 000 after being duped in a fraudulent residential stand transaction.

The victim, Theresa Marume, was misled into paying the full amount to two men, Evans Mukora of Kuwadzana and Prince Zwawanda, who falsely presented themselves as the rightful sellers of stand number 157 in Greendale.

Marume was issued with an agreement of sale and proceeded to begin construction by placing bricks and a wooden cabin on the property. However, her efforts were halted when a man, Simbarashe Gonese, confronted her, claiming to be the legitimate owner of the land.

Gonese subsequently took the matter to court, which ruled in his favour, ordering Marume to remove her building materials from the disputed stand. It was then that she realised she had been defrauded and lodged a complaint with the police.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case.

"Police are investigating a fraud case involving a Greendale residential stand in Harare," he said.

Insp Chakanza also confirmed a separate fraud case in which a Mt Pleasant woman, Natasha Mhindurwa, was conned out of US$280 in a botched foreign currency exchange.

Mhindurwa reportedly responded to a message in a WhatsApp group where a fraudster posed as a currency trader. The con artist sent her a fake mobile money notification purporting to show that ZIG10 730 had been transferred to her. Trusting the transaction, Mhindurwa transferred US$280 at the agreed rate, only to later realise that the message was fabricated.

Police have urged the public to exercise extreme caution when engaging in property and foreign currency transactions to avoid falling victim to such scams.

Source - H-Metro

Must Read

RBZ orders banks to report on rural financial literacy outreach

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Dynamos crush Kwekwe United

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mohadi in Angola to honour fallen liberation fighters

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Residents urge police to prioritise safety over cash

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Gweru fails to confirm receipt of ZWL$226,9m govt grant

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

BCC raises US$3,500 from environment violation fines

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

BCC seeks bidders for waste management

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

RioZimbabwe to appeal ruling in assets disposal fight

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Police arrest first suspect in Ruwa US$176,000 heist

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Unsafe wiring, blocked hydrants blamed for Glenview fires

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Munacho Mutezo in last ditch to save property

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Businessman Mutangadura shot dead

2 hrs ago | 334 Views

Man breaks into Minister's shop and gets away with $100

12 hrs ago | 753 Views

Criminals trying to rubbish Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's claims

14 hrs ago | 453 Views

'ANC of Ramaphosaon the verge of collapse'

14 hrs ago | 646 Views

Zimbabwe's silence on Operation Dudula worrisome

16 hrs ago | 441 Views

Mnangagwa's term extension amplified in Mashonaland

16 hrs ago | 743 Views

Highlanders in free fall

16 hrs ago | 493 Views

Fresh fire razes Glen View complex again

16 hrs ago | 329 Views

Mawarire's political manoeuvre dressed up as activism

17 hrs ago | 286 Views

Zimbabwe's lawyer-heavy politics not good for development

18 hrs ago | 288 Views

Caf expert impressed by progress at Magaya's stadium

19 hrs ago | 231 Views

Man jailed for squandering US$2,640 airtime cash

19 hrs ago | 198 Views

Thief caught wearing stolen clothes

19 hrs ago | 301 Views

Starlink users in Zimbabwe pay USD$5 regulatory fee

22 hrs ago | 2233 Views

Will the Jesuits groom another President for Zimbabwe?

22 hrs ago | 407 Views

Chiwenga praises Jesuits

22 hrs ago | 390 Views

Harare water crisis reaches alarming levels

22 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zimbabwe's local flights are too expensive

22 hrs ago | 756 Views

Toddler dies in hot water accident

22 hrs ago | 320 Views

Dexter Nduna finally graduates

22 hrs ago | 676 Views

Couple clash in court over infidelity

22 hrs ago | 401 Views

Airtime vendors sue police for US$120,000

22 hrs ago | 333 Views

Harare wetland in Tafara faces destruction

22 hrs ago | 114 Views

Lies about injured nurse exposed

23 hrs ago | 246 Views

MK Party seeks to extend land restitution cut-off date to April 6, 1652

23 hrs ago | 53 Views

A dangerous fantasy for Zimbabwe called NTA

23 hrs ago | 105 Views

Mugabe's nephew readmitted into Zanu-PF

24 hrs ago | 1859 Views

Zimbabwe to train 7 000 health workers every year

17 Aug 2025 at 10:19hrs | 164 Views

ZETDC official in court over forged tender documents

17 Aug 2025 at 10:17hrs | 126 Views

Gimboki serial burglar arrested after 7-month spree

17 Aug 2025 at 10:15hrs | 133 Views

CBZ manager fired over missing RTGS3,000

17 Aug 2025 at 10:11hrs | 272 Views

Tsholotsho council accounts in shambles

17 Aug 2025 at 10:09hrs | 142 Views

Headmasters join teachers in salary protest in ZImbabwe

17 Aug 2025 at 10:09hrs | 223 Views

Fresh land invasions rock Zvimba farm

17 Aug 2025 at 10:06hrs | 117 Views

Social Work Council faces backlash over registration exam

17 Aug 2025 at 10:05hrs | 115 Views

Bulawayo turns to groundwater to tackle water shortages

17 Aug 2025 at 10:02hrs | 97 Views

NHS hit by pension scandal

17 Aug 2025 at 09:59hrs | 164 Views

The Gospel According to Honorable Wiwa Sikhala

17 Aug 2025 at 08:17hrs | 387 Views