Mugabe regime hatchet-man struggling

by Staff reporter

Crispen Makendenge, once a prominent Zimbabwean police officer under the late Robert Mugabe's regime and head of the CID Law and Order Division, is now living a markedly different life, reportedly struggling with mental health issues and personal hardship.Makendenge, notorious during his tenure for alleged torture of opposition activists and harassment of journalists, has become the subject of renewed public attention following the circulation of a photo showing him in a state of apparent decline. The image, shared by Crime Watch Zim, sparked heated discussions on social media, with many users reflecting on his past actions and the concept of karma, or "ngozi," often understood as atonement for wrongdoing.Among the most notable accusations against Makendenge are allegations of torture. Veteran opposition politician Job Sikhala claims he was subjected to electrocution and other forms of abuse during interrogations under Makendenge's command. Despite this, Sikhala has expressed a desire to show Makendenge compassion, highlighting the complex emotions surrounding accountability and forgiveness.Makendenge was also implicated in the targeting and harassment of journalists. Many of these media practitioners recount experiences of intimidation that shaped their careers and reinforced calls for transparency and justice in Zimbabwe's security sector.Public reactions to the photo have been varied. While some see his current struggles as a form of karmic consequence for his past actions, others emphasize the importance of compassion and the societal lessons to be drawn from abuses of power. Zimbabweans engaging in these discussions on social media have shared personal experiences and reflections on authority, accountability, and the long-term impact of cruelty.The renewed attention on Makendenge underscores ongoing debates in Zimbabwe about power, justice, and moral responsibility, and serves as a reminder of the enduring societal consequences of abuse of authority.