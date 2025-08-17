Avenues clinics shuts down Baines' Radiology Department

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Baines Imaging Group (BIG) has raised serious concerns over patient safety following the forcible closure of its Radiology Department at Avenues Clinic, warning that the unprecedented action is jeopardising lives.In a statement released today, BIG said the country's largest private 24-hour critical care hospital unilaterally shut down emergency and lifesaving diagnostic services over Heroes Weekend. The closure, the group said, occurred without any legal authorisation or court order to remove BIG from its more than 25-year-old premises.According to reports, security personnel were used to physically eject BIG staff and management from the facility. The incident has been reported to Harare Central Police under case number IR181907.BIG alleges that Avenues Clinic, through its parent company Medical Investments Limited, relied on a disputed arbitration award to justify the shutdown, disregarding public welfare and the urgent need for diagnostic services.The Radiology Department has remained closed for over five days, reportedly for "stock take and asset verification," leaving critically ill patients without timely access to essential diagnostic services."Attempted boardroom takeovers without proper legal sanction cannot be allowed to jeopardise public healthcare," the group said. BIG has appealed to the country's highest healthcare authorities to intervene while pursuing legal remedies.To mitigate the impact on patient care, BIG has been providing 24-hour radiology services from its nearby 52 Baines Medical Centre branch since 12 August, reassuring doctors, nurses, and other stakeholders that patient care will not be compromised.The incident has sparked widespread concern about the safety and reliability of private healthcare services, with BIG urging urgent regulatory oversight to prevent further disruption.