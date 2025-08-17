Latest News Editor's Choice


Harare's sex work industry expanding

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Zimbabwe's faltering economy has pushed an increasing number of young women into sex work, heightening concerns over public health risks and HIV transmission.

Theresa*, 23, from Chitungwiza, turned to sex work in 2024 out of sheer necessity. "At times, I risk and have unprotected sex," she admits. "You either agree to it or you lose the client. The market is flooded now, and it's survival of the fittest."

Experts note that the trade, once concentrated in Harare's Avenues area, has spread across the capital. Intersections along Nelson Mandela Avenue, especially around popular bars and nightspots such as Archipelago and Big Apple, have become hotspots for sex workers, who now operate from as early as 6:00 AM in some areas.

Panashe*, a 19-year-old from Epworth, said the economic pressures force many to take risks. "If a client offers US$50 for unprotected sex, you just take the risk. You simply oblige," she said.

Public health advocates warn that this trend threatens to reverse years of progress in HIV prevention. Precious Musindo, Programs Director for the Springs of Life Foundation, said the surge in new entrants is driven by economic hardship, high unemployment, and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Some women, including young mothers and those previously in informal trade, have turned to sex work as a means of survival," Musindo said. She highlighted persistent gaps in condom and lubricant supply, particularly in high-demand areas, which increases vulnerability to HIV, other STIs, and unplanned pregnancies.

Hazel Zemura, Director at All Women Advocacy (AWA), emphasized that disruptions to HIV services following aid cuts under the Trump administration worsened condom shortages between December 2024 and April 2025. "Over 48% of sex workers in Zimbabwe are living with HIV," she noted, underscoring the stakes for public health.

Dr. Bernard Madzima, Chief Executive Officer of the National AIDS Council (NAC), confirmed that sex workers have higher prevalence rates of HIV and other STIs than the general population. He emphasized that the provision of condoms, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), and access to STI treatment remain critical to reducing transmission risks.

Despite ongoing support from PEPFAR and coordination with key partners, Dr. Madzima acknowledged that gaps remain due to prior donor funding cuts, stressing the importance of maintaining prevention tools for key populations.

Zimbabwe's expanding sex work industry, fueled by economic vulnerability and service disruptions, underscores an urgent public health challenge. Experts warn that without sustained access to prevention and support services, both sex workers and the wider public face increasing risk.

* represents that name was replaced for the sources to be anonymous

Source - Health Times

