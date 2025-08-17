Latest News Editor's Choice


Gwanda inmate's daring escape ends in swift capture

by Staff reporter
A Gwanda inmate's attempt to outsmart prison authorities ended in humiliation after he was sentenced to an additional four months behind bars.

Nkosilathi Lunga, serving a three-year term for stock theft, appeared before Gwanda magistrate Mr Gillian Padzakashamba, where he pleaded guilty to escaping from lawful custody.

The court sentenced him to six months' imprisonment, with two months suspended on condition he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years, leaving him to serve an effective four months in addition to his existing term.

Prosecutor Ms Mercy Nyathi told the court that on 28 July, Lunga and other inmates were assigned to collect firewood at Mapane Prison Farm. "They were left unattended and the accused took advantage and escaped," she said.

However, Lunga's freedom was short-lived. Prison officers tracked him down at a location known as Dry Paddock in his rural home area of Kezi and promptly returned him to Gwanda Prison.

The incident serves as a reminder of the vigilance of prison authorities and the risks faced by inmates attempting to flee lawful custody.

Source - B-Metro

