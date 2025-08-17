Farm hand, maid caught stealing big money

News / National

by Staff reporter

A farm hand and a maid appeared in court last Friday after allegedly stealing over US$80 000 from their employer while he was away.Milton Mudimu (24) and Sarah Matemarunda (59) were charged with theft when they appeared before Harare Magistrate Mr Tapiwa Kuhudzai, who remanded them in custody ahead of their bail application scheduled for today.The incident occurred on 10 August 2025, when the complainant, farmer Gift Mzilikazi (50), left his property trusting the two employees to manage affairs in his absence. The following day, Matemarunda reportedly contacted Mzilikazi to report that Mudimu had vanished, expressing concern about the welfare of the farm's chickens.Upon returning to the farm on 12 August, Mzilikazi discovered his bedroom door unlocked, despite having secured it before leaving. His digital safe, mounted to the wall, had been forcibly removed, and a substantial amount of cash, valuables, and foreign currencies were missing.The stolen items included US$80 400, R4 000, 300 Yuan, 200 Dirhams, 100 Rupees, 30 Pounds, live ammunition, and Zimbabwean passports. Investigators later found the empty safe hidden in the boot of Mzilikazi's son's Honda Fit.Under police interrogation, Matemarunda led officers to a stash of cash hidden in her suitcase, recovering US$12 391, R1 360, 10 Pounds, 50 Rupees, 5 Dirhams, and 100 Yuan. Her confession implicated Mudimu, who had fled to South Africa in an attempt to evade justice. He was subsequently tracked down with the help of relatives and apprehended after illegally crossing the border.The case highlights growing concerns over trust and security on farms, as well as the cross-border pursuit of suspects in high-value theft cases.