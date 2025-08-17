Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Farm hand, maid caught stealing big money

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A farm hand and a maid appeared in court last Friday after allegedly stealing over US$80 000 from their employer while he was away.

Milton Mudimu (24) and Sarah Matemarunda (59) were charged with theft when they appeared before Harare Magistrate Mr Tapiwa Kuhudzai, who remanded them in custody ahead of their bail application scheduled for today.

The incident occurred on 10 August 2025, when the complainant, farmer Gift Mzilikazi (50), left his property trusting the two employees to manage affairs in his absence. The following day, Matemarunda reportedly contacted Mzilikazi to report that Mudimu had vanished, expressing concern about the welfare of the farm's chickens.

Upon returning to the farm on 12 August, Mzilikazi discovered his bedroom door unlocked, despite having secured it before leaving. His digital safe, mounted to the wall, had been forcibly removed, and a substantial amount of cash, valuables, and foreign currencies were missing.

The stolen items included US$80 400, R4 000, 300 Yuan, 200 Dirhams, 100 Rupees, 30 Pounds, live ammunition, and Zimbabwean passports. Investigators later found the empty safe hidden in the boot of Mzilikazi's son's Honda Fit.

Under police interrogation, Matemarunda led officers to a stash of cash hidden in her suitcase, recovering US$12 391, R1 360, 10 Pounds, 50 Rupees, 5 Dirhams, and 100 Yuan. Her confession implicated Mudimu, who had fled to South Africa in an attempt to evade justice. He was subsequently tracked down with the help of relatives and apprehended after illegally crossing the border.

The case highlights growing concerns over trust and security on farms, as well as the cross-border pursuit of suspects in high-value theft cases.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Bryden School in Chegutu battles Chinese firm

19 mins ago | 9 Views

Gwanda inmate's daring escape ends in swift capture

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Harare's sex work industry expanding

2 hrs ago | 370 Views

Mnangagwa delivers stark warning on SADC's economic weakness

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Avenues clinics shuts down Baines' Radiology Department

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Mugabe regime hatchet-man struggling

3 hrs ago | 503 Views

Elderly woman loses US$45 000 in botched stand deal

6 hrs ago | 676 Views

RBZ orders banks to report on rural financial literacy outreach

6 hrs ago | 139 Views

Dynamos crush Kwekwe United

6 hrs ago | 297 Views

Mohadi in Angola to honour fallen liberation fighters

6 hrs ago | 202 Views

Residents urge police to prioritise safety over cash

6 hrs ago | 272 Views

Gweru fails to confirm receipt of ZWL$226,9m govt grant

7 hrs ago | 101 Views

BCC raises US$3,500 from environment violation fines

7 hrs ago | 59 Views

BCC seeks bidders for waste management

7 hrs ago | 50 Views

RioZimbabwe to appeal ruling in assets disposal fight

7 hrs ago | 73 Views

Police arrest first suspect in Ruwa US$176,000 heist

7 hrs ago | 761 Views

Unsafe wiring, blocked hydrants blamed for Glenview fires

7 hrs ago | 53 Views

Munacho Mutezo in last ditch to save property

7 hrs ago | 193 Views

Businessman Mutangadura shot dead

7 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Man breaks into Minister's shop and gets away with $100

17 hrs ago | 897 Views

Criminals trying to rubbish Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's claims

19 hrs ago | 543 Views

'ANC of Ramaphosaon the verge of collapse'

19 hrs ago | 772 Views

Zimbabwe's silence on Operation Dudula worrisome

20 hrs ago | 532 Views

Mnangagwa's term extension amplified in Mashonaland

20 hrs ago | 891 Views

Highlanders in free fall

20 hrs ago | 581 Views

Fresh fire razes Glen View complex again

20 hrs ago | 372 Views

Mawarire's political manoeuvre dressed up as activism

22 hrs ago | 361 Views

Zimbabwe's lawyer-heavy politics not good for development

23 hrs ago | 383 Views

Caf expert impressed by progress at Magaya's stadium

24 hrs ago | 300 Views

Man jailed for squandering US$2,640 airtime cash

17 Aug 2025 at 15:09hrs | 236 Views

Thief caught wearing stolen clothes

17 Aug 2025 at 15:06hrs | 341 Views

Starlink users in Zimbabwe pay USD$5 regulatory fee

17 Aug 2025 at 12:43hrs | 2674 Views

Will the Jesuits groom another President for Zimbabwe?

17 Aug 2025 at 12:30hrs | 495 Views

Chiwenga praises Jesuits

17 Aug 2025 at 12:23hrs | 429 Views

Harare water crisis reaches alarming levels

17 Aug 2025 at 12:21hrs | 196 Views

Zimbabwe's local flights are too expensive

17 Aug 2025 at 12:17hrs | 933 Views

Toddler dies in hot water accident

17 Aug 2025 at 12:14hrs | 357 Views

Dexter Nduna finally graduates

17 Aug 2025 at 12:14hrs | 935 Views

Couple clash in court over infidelity

17 Aug 2025 at 12:10hrs | 453 Views

Airtime vendors sue police for US$120,000

17 Aug 2025 at 12:09hrs | 374 Views

Harare wetland in Tafara faces destruction

17 Aug 2025 at 12:06hrs | 125 Views

Lies about injured nurse exposed

17 Aug 2025 at 11:29hrs | 314 Views

MK Party seeks to extend land restitution cut-off date to April 6, 1652

17 Aug 2025 at 11:12hrs | 62 Views

A dangerous fantasy for Zimbabwe called NTA

17 Aug 2025 at 11:06hrs | 155 Views

Mugabe's nephew readmitted into Zanu-PF

17 Aug 2025 at 10:25hrs | 2158 Views

Zimbabwe to train 7 000 health workers every year

17 Aug 2025 at 10:19hrs | 182 Views

ZETDC official in court over forged tender documents

17 Aug 2025 at 10:17hrs | 154 Views

Gimboki serial burglar arrested after 7-month spree

17 Aug 2025 at 10:15hrs | 155 Views

CBZ manager fired over missing RTGS3,000

17 Aug 2025 at 10:11hrs | 345 Views