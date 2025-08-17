Chiwenga takes fresh swipe at Wicknell Chivayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has taken a fresh swipe at controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo, warning that his practice of doling out vehicles and cash handouts to individuals of his choosing will not continue indefinitely.Chiwenga, who has consistently flagged corruption as a national security threat, has in the past targeted Chivayo without naming him directly. At one point, he used the Shona term "chigananda" - a derogatory label for those who flaunt sudden wealth with no clear or traceable source of income.Corruption is widely regarded as one of the key factors crippling Zimbabwe's economy, with an estimated US$2 billion being lost annually through illicit mineral deals and other shady transactions.Addressing congregants at an Anti-Drug and Substance Abuse Campaign at the New Highfields Roman Catholic Church on Sunday, Chiwenga drew parallels between drug abuse and the culture of dependency fostered by businessmen who hand out freebies."While young people are perishing by abusing drugs and substances, others are told that, 'I will give you a car tomorrow free of charge,'" Chiwenga said, drawing applause from the church gathering.His remarks were interpreted as a thinly veiled reference to Chivayo, who has made headlines in recent months for gifting luxury vehicles to musicians, church leaders, and ruling party loyalists, often sharing the moments on social media.Several attendees at the event echoed Chiwenga's stance, urging him to continue his anti-corruption campaign. He also turned his attention to educators, commending their pivotal role in shaping the nation's youth and helping tackle drug abuse."Teachers who may be here, you are a fountain of knowledge and key in fighting the drug and substance abuse scourge," the Vice President said.Chiwenga's remarks add to growing calls for tighter scrutiny of unexplained wealth in Zimbabwe, amid rising concerns that unchecked corruption and substance abuse are undermining the country's social and economic fabric.