Zimbabwe imposes nationwide livestock movement ban

In an urgent bid to curb a rapidly spreading Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreak, the Zimbabwean government has announced an immediate, nationwide ban on all livestock movement, alongside the dispatch of 300,000 free vaccines to high-risk zones.The drastic measures, announced Thursday, come after confirmed outbreaks in Gutu district, parts of Masvingo, and Chivhu, raising alarm over the threat to the country's cattle herd and ambitious agricultural growth plans.FMD is a highly contagious viral disease that affects cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, pigs, goats, and sheep, causing fever and painful blisters on the mouth, feet, and teats. Left unchecked, it leads to severe production losses and devastating economic impacts on farming communities.Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Davis Marapira, said the vaccines would be strategically deployed."We have got more than 300,000 vaccines, which we are going to focus on the affected areas," Marapira told The Herald. "We will ring-fence our important areas - the pedigree breeders and the dairy farmers - to make sure we protect our seed stock and keep dairy production strong."The move comes as Zimbabwe seeks to avoid a crisis similar to that in neighbouring South Africa, where FMD outbreaks in KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State provinces have crippled beef supply chains and disrupted trade. Zimbabwe is currently pursuing a strategy to grow its cattle herd to 11 million over the next decade, a cornerstone of its food security and livestock sector plans.Dr. Pious Makaya, Chief Director of the Directorate of Veterinary Services (DVS), said the measures were "essential, not optional.""We are enforcing these measures immediately to ensure that all cattle remain in their farms and wards so our teams can effectively carry out the FMD vaccination programme. Any laxity at this stage will compromise national livestock health, threaten farmer livelihoods, and disrupt the meat and dairy supply chain."The livestock movement ban is being enforced under the Animal Health Act [Chapter 19:01]. Transporting cattle, goats, pigs, or sheep into or out of affected districts is now prohibited without written clearance from the Provincial Veterinary Director and a valid Veterinary Movement Permit following veterinary inspection.All livestock auctions, markets, and animal shows within quarantined areas have been suspended indefinitely, while vehicle disinfection stations have been established at key control points. Offenders face animal impoundment and prosecution.Dr. Makaya appealed for compliance across the sector."This is a collective responsibility. Our veterinary teams are on the ground working closely with local authorities and farmer organisations to contain risks. We urge all stakeholders to cooperate with veterinary officers and law enforcement agencies."Authorities further encouraged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspected cases."Report any unusual livestock deaths, sudden illnesses, or suspicious animal movements to the nearest veterinary office immediately," Dr. Makaya said. "Together, we can protect Zimbabwe's livestock industry, but it starts with everyone playing their part in stopping this disease in its tracks."