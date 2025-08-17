Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

2 Zimbabweans shot dead in South Africa's Vhembe

by Staff reporter
50 mins ago | Views
Police in Limpopo have launched a major manhunt following the fatal shooting of two Zimbabwean men in Ha-Rangani Village, Masisi policing area, Vhembe District, on Sunday morning.

The victims, aged 30 and 28, were discovered shortly after 7:30PM when officers responded to reports of gunfire. On arrival, police found a white Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD abandoned in nearby bush along a gravel road.

"One of the victims was seated in the driver's seat with multiple gunshot wounds while the second was found a short distance away, also fatally wounded," police said in a statement.

The deceased, originally from Bulawayo, had been residing separately in Musina Location and Ha-Rangani Village.

Investigators recovered live ammunition, several spent cartridges, and a cellphone belonging to one of the victims at the crime scene.

A case of double murder has been opened at Masisi Police Station and transferred to the Provincial Organised Crime Unit.

Limpopo Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, condemned the killings and vowed that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

"Resources have been mobilised to ensure the suspects are swiftly brought to book," she said.

Police have appealed to members of the public for assistance in tracking down the killers. Anyone with information is urged to contact Lieutenant Colonel Rodney Ndou on +27 82 807 2666, visit the nearest police station, call Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or use the MySAPS App.

Source - zimlive

Must Read

Tendai Ndoro dies

53 mins ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe imposes nationwide livestock movement ban

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Chiwenga takes fresh swipe at Wicknell Chivayo

4 hrs ago | 598 Views

Bryden School in Chegutu battles Chinese firm

6 hrs ago | 358 Views

Farm hand, maid caught stealing big money

8 hrs ago | 722 Views

Gwanda inmate's daring escape ends in swift capture

8 hrs ago | 469 Views

Harare's sex work industry expanding

8 hrs ago | 906 Views

Mnangagwa delivers stark warning on SADC's economic weakness

8 hrs ago | 337 Views

Avenues clinics shuts down Baines' Radiology Department

8 hrs ago | 457 Views

Mugabe regime hatchet-man struggling

9 hrs ago | 879 Views

Elderly woman loses US$45 000 in botched stand deal

12 hrs ago | 798 Views

RBZ orders banks to report on rural financial literacy outreach

12 hrs ago | 166 Views

Dynamos crush Kwekwe United

12 hrs ago | 355 Views

Mohadi in Angola to honour fallen liberation fighters

12 hrs ago | 245 Views

Residents urge police to prioritise safety over cash

12 hrs ago | 319 Views

Gweru fails to confirm receipt of ZWL$226,9m govt grant

12 hrs ago | 123 Views

BCC raises US$3,500 from environment violation fines

12 hrs ago | 71 Views

BCC seeks bidders for waste management

12 hrs ago | 64 Views

RioZimbabwe to appeal ruling in assets disposal fight

12 hrs ago | 87 Views

Police arrest first suspect in Ruwa US$176,000 heist

12 hrs ago | 1045 Views

Unsafe wiring, blocked hydrants blamed for Glenview fires

12 hrs ago | 80 Views

Munacho Mutezo in last ditch to save property

12 hrs ago | 236 Views

Businessman Mutangadura shot dead

12 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Man breaks into Minister's shop and gets away with $100

22 hrs ago | 949 Views

Criminals trying to rubbish Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's claims

24 hrs ago | 572 Views

'ANC of Ramaphosaon the verge of collapse'

17 Aug 2025 at 20:26hrs | 813 Views

Zimbabwe's silence on Operation Dudula worrisome

17 Aug 2025 at 18:48hrs | 562 Views

Mnangagwa's term extension amplified in Mashonaland

17 Aug 2025 at 18:45hrs | 922 Views

Highlanders in free fall

17 Aug 2025 at 18:42hrs | 612 Views

Fresh fire razes Glen View complex again

17 Aug 2025 at 18:42hrs | 388 Views

Mawarire's political manoeuvre dressed up as activism

17 Aug 2025 at 17:27hrs | 398 Views

Zimbabwe's lawyer-heavy politics not good for development

17 Aug 2025 at 16:18hrs | 432 Views

Caf expert impressed by progress at Magaya's stadium

17 Aug 2025 at 15:30hrs | 314 Views

Man jailed for squandering US$2,640 airtime cash

17 Aug 2025 at 15:09hrs | 253 Views

Thief caught wearing stolen clothes

17 Aug 2025 at 15:06hrs | 365 Views

Starlink users in Zimbabwe pay USD$5 regulatory fee

17 Aug 2025 at 12:43hrs | 3046 Views

Will the Jesuits groom another President for Zimbabwe?

17 Aug 2025 at 12:30hrs | 533 Views

Chiwenga praises Jesuits

17 Aug 2025 at 12:23hrs | 445 Views

Harare water crisis reaches alarming levels

17 Aug 2025 at 12:21hrs | 208 Views

Zimbabwe's local flights are too expensive

17 Aug 2025 at 12:17hrs | 1116 Views

Toddler dies in hot water accident

17 Aug 2025 at 12:14hrs | 368 Views

Dexter Nduna finally graduates

17 Aug 2025 at 12:14hrs | 1102 Views

Couple clash in court over infidelity

17 Aug 2025 at 12:10hrs | 468 Views

Airtime vendors sue police for US$120,000

17 Aug 2025 at 12:09hrs | 396 Views

Harare wetland in Tafara faces destruction

17 Aug 2025 at 12:06hrs | 138 Views

Lies about injured nurse exposed

17 Aug 2025 at 11:29hrs | 343 Views

MK Party seeks to extend land restitution cut-off date to April 6, 1652

17 Aug 2025 at 11:12hrs | 66 Views

A dangerous fantasy for Zimbabwe called NTA

17 Aug 2025 at 11:06hrs | 173 Views

Mugabe's nephew readmitted into Zanu-PF

17 Aug 2025 at 10:25hrs | 2334 Views