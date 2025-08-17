2 Zimbabweans shot dead in South Africa's Vhembe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Limpopo have launched a major manhunt following the fatal shooting of two Zimbabwean men in Ha-Rangani Village, Masisi policing area, Vhembe District, on Sunday morning.The victims, aged 30 and 28, were discovered shortly after 7:30PM when officers responded to reports of gunfire. On arrival, police found a white Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD abandoned in nearby bush along a gravel road."One of the victims was seated in the driver's seat with multiple gunshot wounds while the second was found a short distance away, also fatally wounded," police said in a statement.The deceased, originally from Bulawayo, had been residing separately in Musina Location and Ha-Rangani Village.Investigators recovered live ammunition, several spent cartridges, and a cellphone belonging to one of the victims at the crime scene.A case of double murder has been opened at Masisi Police Station and transferred to the Provincial Organised Crime Unit.Limpopo Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, condemned the killings and vowed that the perpetrators would be brought to justice."Resources have been mobilised to ensure the suspects are swiftly brought to book," she said.Police have appealed to members of the public for assistance in tracking down the killers. Anyone with information is urged to contact Lieutenant Colonel Rodney Ndou on +27 82 807 2666, visit the nearest police station, call Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or use the MySAPS App.