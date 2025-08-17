'Over 2 000 jobs created at Manhize'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Over 2,000 jobs have already been created at Dinson Iron and Steel Company (Disco) in its first operational phase, with the number expected to double as the US$1 billion project expands, a senior government official has confirmed.The integrated steelworks, commissioned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2022, is designed to produce 600,000 metric tonnes of carbon steel annually in the form of billets and deformed bars.Speaking during a media tour of the plant, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere said the project was not only driving economic growth but also uplifting surrounding communities."The majority of the youth in Nyika Vanhu ward have been employed, and at the same time, human capital development is taking place within all the integrated steel works, including the rolling mill plant we have just witnessed," Muswere said.He added that locals were being prioritised in employment, with corporate social responsibility and relocation programmes well managed."At present, Disco employs 2,000 skilled and unskilled workers, with locals being prioritised. At full operational capacity, the project is expected to create up to 25,000 direct jobs and 150,000 indirect jobs, making it one of the largest industrial ventures in the country," he said."The relocation of families within this geographic area has been done extremely well, with the building of modern houses and power units."Muswere further highlighted that the project was already reducing Zimbabwe's reliance on costly steel imports."This integrated approach has significantly reduced the country's steel import bill, which previously exceeded US$1 billion annually. We are now cutting down on our import bill, thanks to Disco's capacity to produce high-grade steel domestically," he said.Dinson project director, Wilfred Motsi, said the company was investing US$800 million into new blast furnaces, rolling mills, and centering plants as part of its expansion drive."We must ensure the market can absorb this output before full commitment," Motsi said.He added that Disco had been granted Special Economic Zone status, which would accelerate investment, industrialisation, and job creation.The project is spearheaded by Chinese firm Tsingshan Holdings, which has been expanding its footprint across Africa. Motsi said the group was leveraging Zimbabwe's rich mineral base - including ferrochrome, lithium, and coal - to build a vertically integrated supply chain.However, he called on government to modernise outdated mining legislation."Like every mining company, we have challenges with the policy or Act of 1997 which is still in use," he noted.With phase two already underway, authorities say the steelworks is set to transform Zimbabwe's industrial landscape, positioning the country as a key player in regional steel production while creating tens of thousands of jobs.