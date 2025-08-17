Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Over 2 000 jobs created at Manhize'

by Staff reporter
25 secs ago | Views
Over 2,000 jobs have already been created at Dinson Iron and Steel Company (Disco) in its first operational phase, with the number expected to double as the US$1 billion project expands, a senior government official has confirmed.

The integrated steelworks, commissioned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2022, is designed to produce 600,000 metric tonnes of carbon steel annually in the form of billets and deformed bars.

Speaking during a media tour of the plant, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere said the project was not only driving economic growth but also uplifting surrounding communities.

"The majority of the youth in Nyika Vanhu ward have been employed, and at the same time, human capital development is taking place within all the integrated steel works, including the rolling mill plant we have just witnessed," Muswere said.

He added that locals were being prioritised in employment, with corporate social responsibility and relocation programmes well managed.

"At present, Disco employs 2,000 skilled and unskilled workers, with locals being prioritised. At full operational capacity, the project is expected to create up to 25,000 direct jobs and 150,000 indirect jobs, making it one of the largest industrial ventures in the country," he said.

"The relocation of families within this geographic area has been done extremely well, with the building of modern houses and power units."

Muswere further highlighted that the project was already reducing Zimbabwe's reliance on costly steel imports.

"This integrated approach has significantly reduced the country's steel import bill, which previously exceeded US$1 billion annually. We are now cutting down on our import bill, thanks to Disco's capacity to produce high-grade steel domestically," he said.

Dinson project director, Wilfred Motsi, said the company was investing US$800 million into new blast furnaces, rolling mills, and centering plants as part of its expansion drive.

"We must ensure the market can absorb this output before full commitment," Motsi said.

He added that Disco had been granted Special Economic Zone status, which would accelerate investment, industrialisation, and job creation.

The project is spearheaded by Chinese firm Tsingshan Holdings, which has been expanding its footprint across Africa. Motsi said the group was leveraging Zimbabwe's rich mineral base - including ferrochrome, lithium, and coal - to build a vertically integrated supply chain.

However, he called on government to modernise outdated mining legislation.

"Like every mining company, we have challenges with the policy or Act of 1997 which is still in use," he noted.

With phase two already underway, authorities say the steelworks is set to transform Zimbabwe's industrial landscape, positioning the country as a key player in regional steel production while creating tens of thousands of jobs.

Source - newsday

Must Read

2 Zimbabweans shot dead in South Africa's Vhembe

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Tendai Ndoro dies

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe imposes nationwide livestock movement ban

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Chiwenga takes fresh swipe at Wicknell Chivayo

4 hrs ago | 650 Views

Bryden School in Chegutu battles Chinese firm

6 hrs ago | 370 Views

Farm hand, maid caught stealing big money

8 hrs ago | 743 Views

Gwanda inmate's daring escape ends in swift capture

8 hrs ago | 480 Views

Harare's sex work industry expanding

8 hrs ago | 928 Views

Mnangagwa delivers stark warning on SADC's economic weakness

8 hrs ago | 349 Views

Avenues clinics shuts down Baines' Radiology Department

8 hrs ago | 467 Views

Mugabe regime hatchet-man struggling

9 hrs ago | 894 Views

Elderly woman loses US$45 000 in botched stand deal

12 hrs ago | 802 Views

RBZ orders banks to report on rural financial literacy outreach

12 hrs ago | 167 Views

Dynamos crush Kwekwe United

12 hrs ago | 357 Views

Mohadi in Angola to honour fallen liberation fighters

12 hrs ago | 246 Views

Residents urge police to prioritise safety over cash

12 hrs ago | 321 Views

Gweru fails to confirm receipt of ZWL$226,9m govt grant

12 hrs ago | 123 Views

BCC raises US$3,500 from environment violation fines

12 hrs ago | 71 Views

BCC seeks bidders for waste management

12 hrs ago | 66 Views

RioZimbabwe to appeal ruling in assets disposal fight

12 hrs ago | 89 Views

Police arrest first suspect in Ruwa US$176,000 heist

12 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Unsafe wiring, blocked hydrants blamed for Glenview fires

12 hrs ago | 80 Views

Munacho Mutezo in last ditch to save property

12 hrs ago | 239 Views

Businessman Mutangadura shot dead

12 hrs ago | 1414 Views

Man breaks into Minister's shop and gets away with $100

22 hrs ago | 953 Views

Criminals trying to rubbish Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's claims

17 Aug 2025 at 20:31hrs | 574 Views

'ANC of Ramaphosaon the verge of collapse'

17 Aug 2025 at 20:26hrs | 815 Views

Zimbabwe's silence on Operation Dudula worrisome

17 Aug 2025 at 18:48hrs | 564 Views

Mnangagwa's term extension amplified in Mashonaland

17 Aug 2025 at 18:45hrs | 923 Views

Highlanders in free fall

17 Aug 2025 at 18:42hrs | 612 Views

Fresh fire razes Glen View complex again

17 Aug 2025 at 18:42hrs | 388 Views

Mawarire's political manoeuvre dressed up as activism

17 Aug 2025 at 17:27hrs | 400 Views

Zimbabwe's lawyer-heavy politics not good for development

17 Aug 2025 at 16:18hrs | 434 Views

Caf expert impressed by progress at Magaya's stadium

17 Aug 2025 at 15:30hrs | 314 Views

Man jailed for squandering US$2,640 airtime cash

17 Aug 2025 at 15:09hrs | 253 Views

Thief caught wearing stolen clothes

17 Aug 2025 at 15:06hrs | 365 Views

Starlink users in Zimbabwe pay USD$5 regulatory fee

17 Aug 2025 at 12:43hrs | 3058 Views

Will the Jesuits groom another President for Zimbabwe?

17 Aug 2025 at 12:30hrs | 533 Views

Chiwenga praises Jesuits

17 Aug 2025 at 12:23hrs | 445 Views

Harare water crisis reaches alarming levels

17 Aug 2025 at 12:21hrs | 208 Views

Zimbabwe's local flights are too expensive

17 Aug 2025 at 12:17hrs | 1122 Views

Toddler dies in hot water accident

17 Aug 2025 at 12:14hrs | 368 Views

Dexter Nduna finally graduates

17 Aug 2025 at 12:14hrs | 1110 Views

Couple clash in court over infidelity

17 Aug 2025 at 12:10hrs | 468 Views

Airtime vendors sue police for US$120,000

17 Aug 2025 at 12:09hrs | 396 Views

Harare wetland in Tafara faces destruction

17 Aug 2025 at 12:06hrs | 138 Views

Lies about injured nurse exposed

17 Aug 2025 at 11:29hrs | 343 Views

MK Party seeks to extend land restitution cut-off date to April 6, 1652

17 Aug 2025 at 11:12hrs | 66 Views

A dangerous fantasy for Zimbabwe called NTA

17 Aug 2025 at 11:06hrs | 173 Views