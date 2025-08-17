Harare urged to privatise service delivery

News / National

Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe has called on Harare City Council to privatise key service delivery functions, including water supply, wastewater management, refuse collection, and street lighting, as the capital continues to grapple with deteriorating infrastructure and inconsistent service provision.Garwe said outsourcing critical services to private entities could help improve efficiency and inject much-needed investment into sectors where the council has struggled.Privatisation in this context refers to transferring the management of public services from government to private operators. Globally, such arrangements have been applied to services ranging from water and sanitation to health, education, transport, and energy.Analysts say the potential benefits of privatisation include enhanced efficiency, better quality of services, and increased investment in infrastructure. However, the approach also carries risks. Critics warn of possible inequitable access, higher costs, unaffordability, and a loss of public control over essential services.Policy experts stress that the impact of privatisation on service delivery depends heavily on the regulatory framework. Effective oversight is essential to ensuring that private operators deliver affordable and reliable services to all residents, rather than prioritising profit over public need.Harare's service delivery has been under mounting scrutiny, with residents frequently raising complaints about erratic water supply, uncollected refuse, sewage bursts, and broken street lighting. Garwe argued that the time had come for the council to adopt new models of service provision."The current situation is untenable. We need a shift that guarantees efficiency and sustainability," he said.The proposal is expected to spark debate among stakeholders, with questions over whether privatisation will alleviate or worsen Harare's long-standing service delivery crisis.