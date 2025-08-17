Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harare urged to privatise service delivery

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe has called on Harare City Council to privatise key service delivery functions, including water supply, wastewater management, refuse collection, and street lighting, as the capital continues to grapple with deteriorating infrastructure and inconsistent service provision.

Garwe said outsourcing critical services to private entities could help improve efficiency and inject much-needed investment into sectors where the council has struggled.

Privatisation in this context refers to transferring the management of public services from government to private operators. Globally, such arrangements have been applied to services ranging from water and sanitation to health, education, transport, and energy.

Analysts say the potential benefits of privatisation include enhanced efficiency, better quality of services, and increased investment in infrastructure. However, the approach also carries risks. Critics warn of possible inequitable access, higher costs, unaffordability, and a loss of public control over essential services.

Policy experts stress that the impact of privatisation on service delivery depends heavily on the regulatory framework. Effective oversight is essential to ensuring that private operators deliver affordable and reliable services to all residents, rather than prioritising profit over public need.

Harare's service delivery has been under mounting scrutiny, with residents frequently raising complaints about erratic water supply, uncollected refuse, sewage bursts, and broken street lighting. Garwe argued that the time had come for the council to adopt new models of service provision.

"The current situation is untenable. We need a shift that guarantees efficiency and sustainability," he said.

The proposal is expected to spark debate among stakeholders, with questions over whether privatisation will alleviate or worsen Harare's long-standing service delivery crisis.

Source - newsday

Must Read

'Over 2 000 jobs created at Manhize'

10 mins ago | 1 Views

2 Zimbabweans shot dead in South Africa's Vhembe

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Tendai Ndoro dies

1 hr ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe imposes nationwide livestock movement ban

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Chiwenga takes fresh swipe at Wicknell Chivayo

5 hrs ago | 667 Views

Bryden School in Chegutu battles Chinese firm

6 hrs ago | 374 Views

Farm hand, maid caught stealing big money

8 hrs ago | 748 Views

Gwanda inmate's daring escape ends in swift capture

8 hrs ago | 487 Views

Harare's sex work industry expanding

8 hrs ago | 944 Views

Mnangagwa delivers stark warning on SADC's economic weakness

8 hrs ago | 353 Views

Avenues clinics shuts down Baines' Radiology Department

8 hrs ago | 472 Views

Mugabe regime hatchet-man struggling

9 hrs ago | 901 Views

Elderly woman loses US$45 000 in botched stand deal

12 hrs ago | 807 Views

RBZ orders banks to report on rural financial literacy outreach

12 hrs ago | 167 Views

Dynamos crush Kwekwe United

12 hrs ago | 359 Views

Mohadi in Angola to honour fallen liberation fighters

12 hrs ago | 246 Views

Residents urge police to prioritise safety over cash

12 hrs ago | 322 Views

Gweru fails to confirm receipt of ZWL$226,9m govt grant

12 hrs ago | 125 Views

BCC raises US$3,500 from environment violation fines

12 hrs ago | 71 Views

BCC seeks bidders for waste management

12 hrs ago | 66 Views

RioZimbabwe to appeal ruling in assets disposal fight

12 hrs ago | 89 Views

Police arrest first suspect in Ruwa US$176,000 heist

12 hrs ago | 1078 Views

Unsafe wiring, blocked hydrants blamed for Glenview fires

12 hrs ago | 81 Views

Munacho Mutezo in last ditch to save property

12 hrs ago | 243 Views

Businessman Mutangadura shot dead

12 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Man breaks into Minister's shop and gets away with $100

23 hrs ago | 954 Views

Criminals trying to rubbish Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's claims

17 Aug 2025 at 20:31hrs | 575 Views

'ANC of Ramaphosaon the verge of collapse'

17 Aug 2025 at 20:26hrs | 821 Views

Zimbabwe's silence on Operation Dudula worrisome

17 Aug 2025 at 18:48hrs | 565 Views

Mnangagwa's term extension amplified in Mashonaland

17 Aug 2025 at 18:45hrs | 925 Views

Highlanders in free fall

17 Aug 2025 at 18:42hrs | 613 Views

Fresh fire razes Glen View complex again

17 Aug 2025 at 18:42hrs | 388 Views

Mawarire's political manoeuvre dressed up as activism

17 Aug 2025 at 17:27hrs | 401 Views

Zimbabwe's lawyer-heavy politics not good for development

17 Aug 2025 at 16:18hrs | 434 Views

Caf expert impressed by progress at Magaya's stadium

17 Aug 2025 at 15:30hrs | 314 Views

Man jailed for squandering US$2,640 airtime cash

17 Aug 2025 at 15:09hrs | 253 Views

Thief caught wearing stolen clothes

17 Aug 2025 at 15:06hrs | 365 Views

Starlink users in Zimbabwe pay USD$5 regulatory fee

17 Aug 2025 at 12:43hrs | 3064 Views

Will the Jesuits groom another President for Zimbabwe?

17 Aug 2025 at 12:30hrs | 533 Views

Chiwenga praises Jesuits

17 Aug 2025 at 12:23hrs | 445 Views

Harare water crisis reaches alarming levels

17 Aug 2025 at 12:21hrs | 208 Views

Zimbabwe's local flights are too expensive

17 Aug 2025 at 12:17hrs | 1127 Views

Toddler dies in hot water accident

17 Aug 2025 at 12:14hrs | 368 Views

Dexter Nduna finally graduates

17 Aug 2025 at 12:14hrs | 1112 Views

Couple clash in court over infidelity

17 Aug 2025 at 12:10hrs | 468 Views

Airtime vendors sue police for US$120,000

17 Aug 2025 at 12:09hrs | 397 Views

Harare wetland in Tafara faces destruction

17 Aug 2025 at 12:06hrs | 138 Views

Lies about injured nurse exposed

17 Aug 2025 at 11:29hrs | 343 Views

MK Party seeks to extend land restitution cut-off date to April 6, 1652

17 Aug 2025 at 11:12hrs | 67 Views