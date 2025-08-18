Cde Mukodza leads Gombakomba Presidential Victory Celebrations as ZANU PF thanks

News / National

by HMedia - Maxwell Haitengeswinyika Teedzai Taskforce

RECENTLY AT GOMBAKOMBA DISTRICT - The Gombakomba Primary School grounds in Ward 20 of Zimunya-Marange District became the stage for a resounding Presidential Victory Celebration on Saturday August 16, 2025, as the people gathered spontaneously to reaffirm their support for the Ruling Revolutionary ZANU PF Party and its leadership under President Emmerson Mnangagwa. These celebrations are happening freely across the Great Republic of Zimbabwe with contributions from Chiefs, village headmen and the general public who continue to stand firmly behind the ruling party's victory in the 2023 Harmonised Elections.Presiding over the gathering was the Provincial Chair of the Ruling Party in Manicaland, Cde Tawanda ‘Gomoguru' Mukodza, who stood in for the Minister of Women Affairs and Senator for Zimunya-Marange Constituency who was away on diploma commitments in South Africa. Cde Mukodza conveyed the thank you note from President Mnangagwa and Senator Monica Mutsvangwa, stressing that the victory belonged to the people whose loyalty in 2023 had delivered the Head of State and Government another five-year mandate. He reminded the crowd that the 52.6 percent secured by President Mnangagwa against 44 percent for Mr Chamisa in the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission's official results had not come by chance, but was born of the people's confidence in a leadership that is committed to Vision 2030. Cde Mukodza pointed to the National Development Strategy One (NDS1) as the vehicle through which the Nation is moving from promises to action, insisting that the people of Manicaland should stay engaged in collective development under devolution.Host Member of Parliament for Mutare South Constituency, Hon Tawanda Dumbarimwe, expressed gratitude to the electorate for voting overwhelmingly for ZANU-PF during the 2023 elections. He said his constituency would continue to stand firmly with President Mnangagwa in ensuring that resources are directed towards service delivery, infrastructure renewal and socio-economic empowerment in line with NDS1. Hon Dumbarimwe emphasised that the celebrations were not staged by leadership but were initiated by ordinary villagers, a clear demonstration of unity between the ruling party and the grassroots communities.District Coordinating Committee (DCC) Chair for Zimunya-Marange, Cde Blessing Parirenyatwa, urged the people to move from politics to business and productivity. He made it clear that the Ruling Party's resounding victory now demands that the focus shifts towards devolution and practical implementation of the National Development Strategy One. He said NDS1 was designed as a five-year plan from 2021 to 2025, meant to fast-track the Great Republic of Zimbabwe into the Upper-Middle-Income-Status bracket by 2030. Cde Parirenyatwa explained that this strategy is aligned with Africa Agenda 2063 and the global Sustainable Development Goals, and that its success depends on full participation by communities such as Zimunya-Marange.Chief Changamire Clayton Zimunya, the paramount traditional leader of the District, reminded the gathering that leadership cannot succeed without the guidance of culture and tradition. He expressed satisfaction that Presidential Victory Celebrations were anchored on the recognition of traditional authority, reinforcing the unity between state, party, and people.Ward 20 Councillor N Magodhi, who hosted the event, thanked residents for their unwavering support and promised to remain a servant of the community under the ruling party. He said the Council will continue to work with devolution funds and other government programs to ensure that Ward 20 and the wider Zimunya-Marange District contribute actively to Vision 2030.The Church also played its part, with Bishop Bumhira and his wife providing chaplaincy services for the proceedings. Their prayers, alongside the presence of Commander Andby Makururu's Church of Jahane the 5th, Jekenisheni, ZCC and for the first time GRJ Church clergy and congregants, gave the event its spiritual dimension.The celebrations at Gombakomba showed that post-election momentum is no longer about contestation, but about unity, development, and carrying forward the victory of President Mnangagwa into practical transformation through the ongoing implementation of NDS1.