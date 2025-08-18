Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cde Mukodza leads Gombakomba Presidential Victory Celebrations as ZANU PF thanks

by HMedia - Maxwell Haitengeswinyika Teedzai Taskforce
3 hrs ago | Views
Cde Tawanda ‘Gomoguru’ Mukodza
RECENTLY AT GOMBAKOMBA DISTRICT - The Gombakomba Primary School grounds in Ward 20 of Zimunya-Marange District became the stage for a resounding Presidential Victory Celebration on Saturday August 16, 2025, as the people gathered spontaneously to reaffirm their support for the Ruling Revolutionary ZANU PF Party and its leadership under President Emmerson Mnangagwa. These celebrations are happening freely across the Great Republic of Zimbabwe with contributions from Chiefs, village headmen and the general public who continue to stand firmly behind the ruling party's victory in the 2023 Harmonised Elections.  

Presiding over the gathering was the Provincial Chair of the Ruling Party in Manicaland, Cde Tawanda ‘Gomoguru' Mukodza, who stood in for the Minister of Women Affairs and Senator for Zimunya-Marange Constituency who was away on diploma commitments in South Africa. Cde Mukodza conveyed the thank you note from President Mnangagwa and Senator Monica Mutsvangwa, stressing that the victory belonged to the people whose loyalty in 2023 had delivered the Head of State and Government another five-year mandate. He reminded the crowd that the 52.6 percent secured by President Mnangagwa against 44 percent for Mr Chamisa in the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission's official results had not come by chance, but was born of the people's confidence in a leadership that is committed to Vision 2030. Cde Mukodza pointed to the National Development Strategy One (NDS1) as the vehicle through which the Nation is moving from promises to action, insisting that the people of Manicaland should stay engaged in collective development under devolution.  

Host Member of Parliament for Mutare South Constituency, Hon Tawanda Dumbarimwe, expressed gratitude to the electorate for voting overwhelmingly for ZANU-PF during the 2023 elections. He said his constituency would continue to stand firmly with President Mnangagwa in ensuring that resources are directed towards service delivery, infrastructure renewal and socio-economic empowerment in line with NDS1. Hon Dumbarimwe emphasised that the celebrations were not staged by leadership but were initiated by ordinary villagers, a clear demonstration of unity between the ruling party and the grassroots communities.  

District Coordinating Committee (DCC) Chair for Zimunya-Marange, Cde Blessing Parirenyatwa, urged the people to move from politics to business and productivity. He made it clear that the Ruling Party's resounding victory now demands that the focus shifts towards devolution and practical implementation of the National Development Strategy One. He said NDS1 was designed as a five-year plan from 2021 to 2025, meant to fast-track the Great Republic of Zimbabwe into the Upper-Middle-Income-Status bracket by 2030. Cde Parirenyatwa explained that this strategy is aligned with Africa Agenda 2063 and the global Sustainable Development Goals, and that its success depends on full participation by communities such as Zimunya-Marange.  

Chief Changamire Clayton Zimunya, the paramount traditional leader of the District, reminded the gathering that leadership cannot succeed without the guidance of culture and tradition. He expressed satisfaction that Presidential Victory Celebrations were anchored on the recognition of traditional authority, reinforcing the unity between state, party, and people.  

Ward 20 Councillor N Magodhi, who hosted the event, thanked residents for their unwavering support and promised to remain a servant of the community under the ruling party. He said the Council will continue to work with devolution funds and other government programs to ensure that Ward 20 and the wider Zimunya-Marange District contribute actively to Vision 2030.  

The Church also played its part, with Bishop Bumhira and his wife providing chaplaincy services for the proceedings. Their prayers, alongside the presence of Commander Andby Makururu's Church of Jahane the 5th, Jekenisheni, ZCC and for the first time GRJ Church clergy and congregants, gave the event its spiritual dimension.  

The celebrations at Gombakomba showed that post-election momentum is no longer about contestation, but about unity, development, and carrying forward the victory of President Mnangagwa into practical transformation through the ongoing implementation of NDS1.

Source - Gombakomba Primary School

Must Read

Degrees in law and medicine are a waste of time

10 mins ago | 12 Views

ZWG acceptance still a challenge says Hippo Valley

1 hr ago | 60 Views

US releases a scathing assessment of Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Manhize plant posts US$100m sales in first half

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Digital shift boosts Zimbabwe's tax collections

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe to launch national AI strategy next month

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe's rural investment drive gains momentum

1 hr ago | 31 Views

High court reopens Sakala lottery feud

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Manhunt launched for Mutangadura killers

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Rufaro faces suspension over dangerous pitch conditions

1 hr ago | 24 Views

EMA to deploy drones in crackdown on illegal mining

1 hr ago | 11 Views

Zanu-PF faces turmoil over cell registration

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Bulawayo divided over controversial Glassblock dam deal

1 hr ago | 53 Views

ZiG gains traction in domestic transactions

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Armed robbers hit Dangamvura service station

1 hr ago | 88 Views

ZIFA suspends referee

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Man hit by Honda Fit, run over by Fortuner

1 hr ago | 65 Views

If Mnangagwa wants to know what 'nyika inovakwa nevene vayo' really means, he should learn from Rhodesians!

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Deal with emotional stress in government institutions

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

The Fight Against Corruption: A Collective Responsibility

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

Government Officials Who Lied About Progress Muzuva, the Injured Nurse, Must Resign

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

ZIMRA Officially Commissions TaRMS

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Boys dzaMdara International continues regional mission with Johannesburg engagements

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Young female entrepreneur turns NDS1 clean-up dream into thriving youth-led business

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

It's Poverty Professor Mapfumo and Not a Plot

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Dear Mr./Ms. Mafirakureva Chokwadi

3 hrs ago | 239 Views

Harare urged to privatise service delivery

13 hrs ago | 197 Views

'Over 2 000 jobs created at Manhize'

13 hrs ago | 237 Views

2 Zimbabweans shot dead in South Africa's Vhembe

15 hrs ago | 751 Views

Tendai Ndoro dies

15 hrs ago | 951 Views

Zimbabwe imposes nationwide livestock movement ban

15 hrs ago | 617 Views

Chiwenga takes fresh swipe at Wicknell Chivayo

18 hrs ago | 1586 Views

Bryden School in Chegutu battles Chinese firm

19 hrs ago | 692 Views

Farm hand, maid caught stealing big money

21 hrs ago | 958 Views

Gwanda inmate's daring escape ends in swift capture

21 hrs ago | 638 Views

Harare's sex work industry expanding

22 hrs ago | 1259 Views

Mnangagwa delivers stark warning on SADC's economic weakness

22 hrs ago | 439 Views

Avenues clinics shuts down Baines' Radiology Department

22 hrs ago | 627 Views

Mugabe regime hatchet-man struggling

23 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Elderly woman loses US$45 000 in botched stand deal

18 Aug 2025 at 08:43hrs | 919 Views

RBZ orders banks to report on rural financial literacy outreach

18 Aug 2025 at 08:42hrs | 183 Views

Dynamos crush Kwekwe United

18 Aug 2025 at 08:41hrs | 397 Views

Mohadi in Angola to honour fallen liberation fighters

18 Aug 2025 at 08:40hrs | 274 Views

Residents urge police to prioritise safety over cash

18 Aug 2025 at 08:39hrs | 351 Views

Gweru fails to confirm receipt of ZWL$226,9m govt grant

18 Aug 2025 at 08:39hrs | 144 Views

BCC raises US$3,500 from environment violation fines

18 Aug 2025 at 08:38hrs | 83 Views

BCC seeks bidders for waste management

18 Aug 2025 at 08:38hrs | 79 Views

RioZimbabwe to appeal ruling in assets disposal fight

18 Aug 2025 at 08:37hrs | 104 Views

Police arrest first suspect in Ruwa US$176,000 heist

18 Aug 2025 at 08:36hrs | 1420 Views