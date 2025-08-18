Young female entrepreneur turns NDS1 clean-up dream into thriving youth-led business

News / National

by HMedia - Maxwell Haitengeswinyika Teedzai Taskforce

REJOICE Tatenda Phalula, Director and Founder of Phal Cleaning Legacy, is a young business leader whose dream has been planted firmly in the soil of the Second Republic under the astute leadership of HE President Dr ED Mnangagwa, Head of State and Government of the Great Republic of Zimbabwe. Her story is one of courage, faith and resilience, breaking the barriers of gender and the long-shadow of colonialism that once left the Zimbabwean girl-child socially and economically marginalized.Under the 2021–2025 NDS1 phase, opportunities have begun to open up for the girl-youth. It is in this season that Tatenda has emerged with a rare determination, daring the odds to establish Phal Cleaning Legacy - a youth-led company driven by professional standards and an ethos of unity, responsibility and environmental stewardship. Despite constricted spaces for female entrepreneurship, Tatenda has stepped forward to lead a team of young energetic cleaners providing quality services before, during and after events.Her Company has been voluntarily offering free cleaning services at ZANU PF functions, including those attended by the entourage of Special Presidential Advisor on Investments to the President, Dr Paul Tempter Tungwarara. She moves around with a bevy of committed young girls and boys, giving practical life to HE President Dr ED Mnangagwa's Presidential Proclamation of a Nationwide Clean-up Campaign held every first Friday of the month.Tatenda has dreams that one day her company will clean the President's ZIM-1 fleet including Mercedes Benzes, Rolls-Royces and Range Rovers, and extend her services to the State House, the Munhumutapa Offices, the new Parliament Building in Mt Hampden, as well as the homes of Dr Paul Tempter Tungwarara, Central Committee Member Dr Kudakwashe Tagwirei and billionaire-in-making Sir Wicknell Chivayo. She says she is contributing in her small way to the Vision 2030 legacy of HE President Dr ED Mnangagwa and believes that by the grace of God her Company will be given opportunities to expand exponentially.Phal Cleaning Legacy is also positioning itself to provide cleaning services for the upcoming People's Conference scheduled for Mutare Polytechnic in Hon Misheck ‘Pakuru' Mugadza's Manicaland Province.The background to Tatenda's journey is anchored in the National Environment Clean-up Day initiative launched by President Mnangagwa in December 2018. Seven years later, the initiative is thriving and has become a calling point for a new generation of entrepreneurs like Tatenda. The President called on every citizen, from individuals to companies, to dedicate two hours every first Friday of the month to cleaning their communities. While everyone is invited to participate, Tatenda has turned this into a full-time mission, aligning her business model with the broader National strategy.NDS1–National Development Strategy One recognizes that hygiene and sanitation are crucial to the health and well-being of the Nation. By promoting clean environments, access to safe water and reduced exposure to disease, the strategy contributes directly to reduced morbidity and mortality while advancing the global 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Through Phal Cleaning Legacy, Tatenda is aligning her dream with the President's plan, proving that youth-led businesses can be engines for both public health and economic development.Phal Cleaning Legacy is more than a cleaning service — it is a movement to empower disadvantaged youth with training and capacity building, giving them skills and a livelihood even when formal education has failed them. The company is committed to promoting environmental awareness, advocating for cleaner rights, and instilling a culture of responsibility across the Great Republic of Zimbabwe.As a girl, finding her off-shoot springing up from the ground of the Second Republic, Tatenda's story is unique. It carries with it a call for well-wishers, captains of industry, philanthropists and the wealthy of the Great Republic of Zimbabwe to rally behind her. Supporting her is not only advancing her dream but strengthening the Vision 2030 legacy of HE President Dr ED Mnangagwa.