Boys dzaMdara International continues regional mission with Johannesburg engagements

by HMedia - Maxwell Haitengeswinyika Teedzai
2 hrs ago
Boys dzaMdara, a monumental flagship of preserving, popularizing and defending the legacy of HE President Dr ED Mnangagwa, has extended its reach into the diaspora under the new banner of Boys dzaMdara International. The movement, led by National Chair Mr Hopewell Chako, is on an ongoing SADC tour which began in Lusaka last week and has now entered its South Africa phase.

The delegation is currently in Johannesburg with a demanding itinerary. Their programme may also include an interface with Women Affairs Minister and Senator Monica Mutsvangwa, who is also in South Africa on separate Ministerial business. Confirmed reports indicate that the team has already visited the consulate of the Republic of Zimbabwe in Johannesburg.

Those traveling include National Chairman Mr Hopewell Chako, National Treasurer Mr Malvin Maruche, National Organising Secretary Ms Felicity Mupagamuri, Manicaland Secretary General Mr J Kanyikwanaka, Patrons Mapuya and Mambambamba, Diaspora Chairman Mr Junior Tafadzwa Tungwarara, and National Advisor Mr Nelson Nemaungwe.

From the South Africa Chapter the group is set to proceed to the Botswana Chapter, before later advancing to the UK Chapter. Their mission is to teach Diasporans the truth about the Ruling Party ZANU PF and its First Secretary Cde ED Mnangagwa. Boys dzaMdara International insists that opposition establishments have fed falsehoods to Zimbabweans abroad, and their task is to correct that falsification of information and defend EDWorks at every stop.

The team is scheduled to spend three days in South Africa, with activities lined up in Johannesburg, Pretoria and Sun City, before flying to Botswana aboard FlySAFair.

Sun City is a luxurious resort and casino located in the North West Province of South Africa, about two hours from Johannesburg. It's known for its opulent hotels, entertainment options, and proximity to the Pilanesberg National Park. The complex includes various themed sub-resorts, such as The Palace of the Lost City, and offers attractions like the Valley of Waves water park and two world-class golf courses.

