Man hit by Honda Fit, run over by Fortuner

News / National

by Staff reporter

A man died on the spot Sunday night after being first struck by a Honda Fit and then run over by a Toyota Fortuner that sped off without stopping along 12th Avenue Extension at the intersection of Townsend Road in Bulawayo.Bulawayo Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, said the accident occurred on August 17 at around 7:15 PM. "A Honda Fit was travelling along 12th Avenue Extension due east with two passengers on board, while a pedestrian, an unknown male adult, was crossing the road north. The pedestrian was hit by the Honda Fit on the right wing mirror and fell down," she explained.The Honda Fit driver, a 33-year-old male from Matsheumhlope, stopped to check on the victim, who struggled to stand. It was then that a Toyota Fortuner ran over the pedestrian, resulting in immediate death from head injuries.Inspector Msebele attributed the incident to speeding by the Toyota Fortuner driver. "Once arrested, the driver will face charges of culpable homicide and failure to stop and render assistance after an accident. We appeal to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest to come forward," she said.The pedestrian is described as dark in complexion, wearing black jeans, a red T-shirt, and grey slippers. Authorities have also asked anyone missing a relative to check at United Bulawayo Hospital or the nearest police station.