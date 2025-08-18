ZIFA suspends referee

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has suspended referee Rusununguko Mutero from officiating in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) for six match days following concerns over his recent performance.In an official statement, ZIFA confirmed that Mutero will be sidelined from matchday 24 to matchday 29 of the 2025 PSL season. The disciplinary action comes after his handling of the Green Fuel FC versus FC Platinum clash on 26 July 2025 at Green Fuel Arena, which was deemed unsatisfactory.According to the Match Commissioner's report, Mutero's officiating breached paragraph 21 of the Referees' Code of Conduct, falling short of the standards expected of top-flight match officials.ZIFA stressed that the decision aims to uphold fairness and consistency in Zimbabwean football. "The Zimbabwe Football Association remains committed to upholding the highest standards of refereeing, fairness, and integrity in the game. Continuous monitoring and accountability measures are in place to ensure that match officials maintain professionalism and consistency in their duties," the statement read.This suspension serves as a reminder of ZIFA's ongoing efforts to maintain quality and accountability among referees in the national league.