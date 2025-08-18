Latest News Editor's Choice


Armed robbers hit Dangamvura service station

by Staff reporter
Armed Robbers Strike Dangamvura Service Station, Make Off with Cash and Vehicle

A daring robbery unfolded at Genesis Service Station in Dangamvura early yesterday morning, with four armed men fleeing with US$2 350 and a motor vehicle.

The gang, armed with a rifle, iron bar, hacksaw, and mattock hammer, and wearing balaclavas, struck at around 2am. They fired a shot into the air to intimidate two employees who tried to resist their demands.

When the robbers failed to obtain the safe keys from security guard Nevermind Bhasera, they used explosives to blast open a wall-mounted safe, stealing US$2 350 in cash. Bhasera was ordered to lie down with his hands tied behind his back.

The gang then targeted a Nissan Sunny Box after employee Kevin Gwaramba refused to hand over the keys. They smashed the passenger-side window and attempted to hotwire the car, but it ran out of fuel just 20 metres from the station. The robbers abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

Acting Manicaland police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the incident. "After entering the office, the suspects demanded safe keys from Bhasera, but he did not have them. One of the suspects took him to the attendance room and kept him under guard. The other three used an explosive to open the wall-mounted safe," he said.

Inspector Chinyoka added that Gwaramba was assaulted but managed to escape. Police were alerted after a nearby officer at Dangamvura Base heard the blast and notified colleagues at Dangamvura Police Station.

Authorities have launched an investigation and are appealing to the public for any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects. Anyone with tips is urged to report to the nearest police station.

Source - Manica Post

