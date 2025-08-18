Zanu-PF faces turmoil over cell registration

News / National

by Staff reporter

The ruling Zanu-PF party is facing internal strife in Murewa South constituency after reports emerged that senior provincial officials in Mashonaland East are attempting to rewrite cell registers despite the exercise having officially concluded.According to reliable sources, a meeting held at Waterloo by top provincial members revealed plans to redo the cell registration process. However, this move has been met with strong resistance from other party members, particularly those in the district coordinating committee (DCC), who have formally protested to provincial leaders.Murewa district comprises three constituencies, with a total of 1,628 cells recorded during the exercise. Murewa South leads with 598 cells, followed by Murewa North with 542, and Murewa West with 488.A party insider expressed surprise at the sudden proposal to restart the registration. "The cell registration and verification exercise went on well and the cell registers have been sent to the party headquarters. Despite Murewa South having the highest number of cells, we were shocked to note some members announcing that the process has to be redone. We are not aware of the motive, but the move is being resisted," the insider said.Several district chairpersons have written to provincial secretary for administration Felix Mhona, voicing their grievances and opposing the re-registration directive.Attempts to obtain comments from Zanu-PF provincial spokesperson Tatenda Mavetera were unsuccessful.The dispute highlights growing tensions within the party at a grassroots level and raises questions about the management of internal electoral processes ahead of upcoming political contests.