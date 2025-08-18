EMA to deploy drones in crackdown on illegal mining

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Environmental Management Agency (Ema) says it will soon deploy drones to monitor rampant illegal mining activities in Matabeleland South, as authorities intensify efforts to curb land degradation.Provincial director Decent Ndlovu confirmed that his office is battling widespread environmental destruction, with hotspots including Longville Farm near Matshetshe turn in Gwanda, popularly known as Mgqomo."The illegal miners are using devices such as detectors, which are not regularised. They do a lot of damage using that equipment," said Ndlovu. "We have applied for a drone which we are expecting soon so that we will be able to assess and give an analysis of the mining activities in the province."He added that other affected areas include Nugget Mine in Matobo, Vova in Gwanda, and the Mzingwane and Insiza rivers.Ndlovu emphasised that mining should only proceed with an approved environmental impact assessment certificate. "We advise those doing mining activities to get permission first in order to avoid land degradation," he said.While Ema does not have arresting powers, it works with police to enforce compliance. Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Chiratidzo Dube confirmed they routinely attend to cases of illegal gold panning. "We attend to such cases on a number of occasions and make arrests so that those found on the wrong side of the law are charged," she said.Despite the crackdown, illegal gold mining continues to provide livelihoods for many rural residents struggling with unemployment and poverty, raising complex socio-economic challenges.