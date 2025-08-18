Rufaro faces suspension over dangerous pitch conditions

News / National

by Staff reporter

Rufaro Stadium, the iconic home of Harare football, could be suspended from hosting Castle Lager Premiership matches following mounting pressure from players and their representatives, who warn that the battered surface now poses serious injury risks.The Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) has reportedly written to domestic football authorities, raising alarm over the deteriorating pitch and urging urgent intervention. Rufaro, which currently accommodates four PSL teams — Dynamos, CAPS United, Herentals and Scottland — has seen its turf succumb to relentless overuse, leaving it uneven and bumpy.ZIFA First Instance Board (FIB) chairman, Sharif Mussa, confirmed that concerns had been raised but said no final decision had been made."On banning the stadium, I can't say anything but we have been in talks as ZIFA and the PSL," said Mussa. "We are looking for an amicable position that will be good for the game of football and benefits everyone. There have been no further decisions made yet but there is fear that big damages might come out on that ground if things don't change for the better."However, the Harare City Council, which owns Rufaro, dismissed the concerns, insisting the stadium remains fit to host PSL matches."The pitch is okay. There will also be an international break coming soon, and it will give us ample time to get it into its best shape. There is no crisis as claimed," said council spokesperson Michael Gama. "Recently we had PSL and ZIFA here, and they were actually happy to see the progress we have been making."Rufaro's challenges stem largely from a congested schedule, with the venue hosting at least three matches on some weekends.The stadium's future now hinges on ongoing assessments by ZIFA and PSL, with the possibility of suspension looming if conditions fail to improve.