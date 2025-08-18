Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Manhunt launched for Mutangadura killers

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Police have launched a nationwide manhunt for a gang of seven suspected armed robbers who shot and killed prominent Ruwa businessman Joseph "Mutangaz" Mutangadura during a violent raid at his Lisheen Estate farmhouse on Sunday night.

According to preliminary investigations, the masked gang struck around 11pm, armed with pistols, claw bars and hammers. They overpowered the security guard, tied his hands with shoelaces and forced him into the main house, where they smashed through a bedroom door with metal bars.

Mutangadura, 67, was shot in the stomach as he lay in bed with his wife. The attackers then ransacked the house before fleeing into the night. Both Mutangadura and his wife were found unconscious and rushed to Eden Hospital in Windsor, Ruwa. He was pronounced dead on arrival, while his wife is receiving treatment.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said detectives from the CID Homicide section in Harare had been deployed to lead investigations.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating cases of murder and robbery which occurred at a farm along Dustain Road, Ruwa, on August 17, 2025, at around 23:00 hours where a businessman, Mutangadura Joseph, aged 67, was shot dead during a suspected robbery incident," Comm Nyathi said.

He added that the suspects tied up both the security guard and Mutangadura's son, forcing them to lie on the floor as the gang carried out the raid. The exact value of the stolen property is still being verified.

Mutangadura was a well-known entrepreneur in Ruwa, with business interests including Mutangaz Hideout, Mutangaz Panyama and Lisheen Estate.

Speaking at the family home, his son, Munyaradzi Mutangadura, described the incident as a devastating blow. "We have lost our pillar of strength, someone who loved people dearly and cared for many in the community. It is a huge loss to us and the community at large," he said.

Hundreds of mourners gathered at the Mutangadura homestead yesterday to pay their respects.

Prominent lawyer Obert Gutu also paid tribute, recalling his recent visit to the businessman's farm. Writing on Facebook, he said: "Personally, I feel absolutely heartbroken by the tragic and untimely death of this business luminary, a man with a discerning business acumen, brilliant focus and amazing attention to detail."

Police have appealed to members of the public with information that could help track down the suspects to come forward.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

ZWG acceptance still a challenge says Hippo Valley

54 mins ago | 40 Views

US releases a scathing assessment of Zimbabwe

55 mins ago | 103 Views

Manhize plant posts US$100m sales in first half

56 mins ago | 30 Views

Digital shift boosts Zimbabwe's tax collections

57 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe to launch national AI strategy next month

58 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe's rural investment drive gains momentum

59 mins ago | 24 Views

High court reopens Sakala lottery feud

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Rufaro faces suspension over dangerous pitch conditions

1 hr ago | 19 Views

EMA to deploy drones in crackdown on illegal mining

1 hr ago | 11 Views

Zanu-PF faces turmoil over cell registration

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Bulawayo divided over controversial Glassblock dam deal

1 hr ago | 44 Views

ZiG gains traction in domestic transactions

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Armed robbers hit Dangamvura service station

1 hr ago | 67 Views

ZIFA suspends referee

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Man hit by Honda Fit, run over by Fortuner

1 hr ago | 52 Views

If Mnangagwa wants to know what 'nyika inovakwa nevene vayo' really means, he should learn from Rhodesians!

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Deal with emotional stress in government institutions

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

The Fight Against Corruption: A Collective Responsibility

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

Government Officials Who Lied About Progress Muzuva, the Injured Nurse, Must Resign

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

ZIMRA Officially Commissions TaRMS

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Boys dzaMdara International continues regional mission with Johannesburg engagements

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Young female entrepreneur turns NDS1 clean-up dream into thriving youth-led business

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Cde Mukodza leads Gombakomba Presidential Victory Celebrations as ZANU PF thanks

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

It's Poverty Professor Mapfumo and Not a Plot

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Dear Mr./Ms. Mafirakureva Chokwadi

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Harare urged to privatise service delivery

13 hrs ago | 188 Views

'Over 2 000 jobs created at Manhize'

13 hrs ago | 233 Views

2 Zimbabweans shot dead in South Africa's Vhembe

14 hrs ago | 742 Views

Tendai Ndoro dies

14 hrs ago | 945 Views

Zimbabwe imposes nationwide livestock movement ban

15 hrs ago | 611 Views

Chiwenga takes fresh swipe at Wicknell Chivayo

18 hrs ago | 1569 Views

Bryden School in Chegutu battles Chinese firm

19 hrs ago | 690 Views

Farm hand, maid caught stealing big money

21 hrs ago | 955 Views

Gwanda inmate's daring escape ends in swift capture

21 hrs ago | 635 Views

Harare's sex work industry expanding

21 hrs ago | 1253 Views

Mnangagwa delivers stark warning on SADC's economic weakness

21 hrs ago | 435 Views

Avenues clinics shuts down Baines' Radiology Department

21 hrs ago | 627 Views

Mugabe regime hatchet-man struggling

22 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Elderly woman loses US$45 000 in botched stand deal

18 Aug 2025 at 08:43hrs | 915 Views

RBZ orders banks to report on rural financial literacy outreach

18 Aug 2025 at 08:42hrs | 183 Views

Dynamos crush Kwekwe United

18 Aug 2025 at 08:41hrs | 396 Views

Mohadi in Angola to honour fallen liberation fighters

18 Aug 2025 at 08:40hrs | 272 Views

Residents urge police to prioritise safety over cash

18 Aug 2025 at 08:39hrs | 351 Views

Gweru fails to confirm receipt of ZWL$226,9m govt grant

18 Aug 2025 at 08:39hrs | 144 Views

BCC raises US$3,500 from environment violation fines

18 Aug 2025 at 08:38hrs | 83 Views

BCC seeks bidders for waste management

18 Aug 2025 at 08:38hrs | 79 Views

RioZimbabwe to appeal ruling in assets disposal fight

18 Aug 2025 at 08:37hrs | 104 Views

Police arrest first suspect in Ruwa US$176,000 heist

18 Aug 2025 at 08:36hrs | 1416 Views

Unsafe wiring, blocked hydrants blamed for Glenview fires

18 Aug 2025 at 08:36hrs | 103 Views