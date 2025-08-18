Manhunt launched for Mutangadura killers

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police have launched a nationwide manhunt for a gang of seven suspected armed robbers who shot and killed prominent Ruwa businessman Joseph "Mutangaz" Mutangadura during a violent raid at his Lisheen Estate farmhouse on Sunday night.According to preliminary investigations, the masked gang struck around 11pm, armed with pistols, claw bars and hammers. They overpowered the security guard, tied his hands with shoelaces and forced him into the main house, where they smashed through a bedroom door with metal bars.Mutangadura, 67, was shot in the stomach as he lay in bed with his wife. The attackers then ransacked the house before fleeing into the night. Both Mutangadura and his wife were found unconscious and rushed to Eden Hospital in Windsor, Ruwa. He was pronounced dead on arrival, while his wife is receiving treatment.National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said detectives from the CID Homicide section in Harare had been deployed to lead investigations."The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating cases of murder and robbery which occurred at a farm along Dustain Road, Ruwa, on August 17, 2025, at around 23:00 hours where a businessman, Mutangadura Joseph, aged 67, was shot dead during a suspected robbery incident," Comm Nyathi said.He added that the suspects tied up both the security guard and Mutangadura's son, forcing them to lie on the floor as the gang carried out the raid. The exact value of the stolen property is still being verified.Mutangadura was a well-known entrepreneur in Ruwa, with business interests including Mutangaz Hideout, Mutangaz Panyama and Lisheen Estate.Speaking at the family home, his son, Munyaradzi Mutangadura, described the incident as a devastating blow. "We have lost our pillar of strength, someone who loved people dearly and cared for many in the community. It is a huge loss to us and the community at large," he said.Hundreds of mourners gathered at the Mutangadura homestead yesterday to pay their respects.Prominent lawyer Obert Gutu also paid tribute, recalling his recent visit to the businessman's farm. Writing on Facebook, he said: "Personally, I feel absolutely heartbroken by the tragic and untimely death of this business luminary, a man with a discerning business acumen, brilliant focus and amazing attention to detail."Police have appealed to members of the public with information that could help track down the suspects to come forward.