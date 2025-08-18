Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's rural investment drive gains momentum

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe's rural development agenda has received a fresh boost following the launch of an innovative investment model designed to attract both local and international investors, including diasporans, into Village Business Units (VBUs).

The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, through the Agriculture and Rural Development Authority (Arda), has unveiled the Vision Incubator Model (VIAM), a platform that will allow investors to channel funds into rural projects securely.

Speaking during a visit to Joseph Village in Mwenezi, Masvingo Province, the ministry's Permanent Secretary, Professor Obert Jiri, said the model would be listed on both the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange and the Dubai Stock Exchange to make participation as simple as buying stock.

"Investing in rural development projects is set to become as easy as buying shares. The ministry will soon advertise parcels of land available in Village Business Units, Irrigation Scheme Units, and other land processed by Arda," Prof Jiri said.

He stressed that Zimbabwe's vast agricultural potential remained underutilised due to limited rural investment. By supporting VBUs, investors could tap into local and national markets, while also benefitting from growing export demand, particularly in the Middle East. "Big retailers like Pick n' Pay and other major players are already procuring local products, guaranteeing markets for agricultural produce," he noted.

Joseph Village, where the programme was highlighted, has emerged as a flagship model of resilience and innovation. Despite being located in the drought-prone ecological Region Five, the community has successfully transformed its sandy soils into productive land. Farmers now grow tomatoes, peppers, cabbages, onions, and green mealies, alongside livestock production.

Mrs Mboweni, one of the local farmers, said the transformation was the result of innovative farming practices and strong community cooperation. Prof Jiri praised the Mboweni family and other villagers for spearheading the agricultural turnaround, describing it as a model for climate-resilient farming.

He said government initiatives such as the-PFumvudza/Intwasa programme and the national irrigation drive had helped strengthen household food security and enabled crop diversification. The success of Joseph Village, he added, was proof that rural communities could industrialise and empower themselves with the right investment and support.

"The success of Joseph Village is a model for climate-resilient agriculture that can be replicated in other dry areas. The Government's focus on household food security and rural industrialisation is becoming a reality. As Zimbabwe adapts to climate change, success stories like Joseph Village will serve as a beacon of hope, driving economic growth in even the most challenging environments," Prof Jiri said.

The village's thriving VBUs have already improved nutrition, food access and incomes, providing a template for other communities to follow. Officials believe that the initiative will play a crucial role in achieving Vision 2030, which aims to transform Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income economy within the next five years.

Source - The Chronicle

