Harare paid millions on roads that don't exist

by Staff reporter
Harare faces fresh scrutiny after reports revealed that millions of US dollars were paid for the rehabilitation of 43 roads that were never constructed. A 2019 internal audit confirmed that, despite full payments, no work had been carried out on the ground.

The audit highlighted that over US$7,4 million (R135,6 million) was disbursed in 2019 alone for projects with no visible progress. One notable case involved Fossil Contracting, which allegedly received US$1,7 million (R31,14 million) for work on Kelvin South Road - a project that remains untouched to this day.

Harare's acting finance director, Godfrey Kusangaya, testified before the Justice Maphios Cheda-led Commission of Inquiry, citing systemic weaknesses in the city's contract monitoring. "We do not have a consolidated balance sheet that includes entities such as Harare Quarry, Rufaro Marketing, or City Parking. We rely on manual records which are often incomplete or delayed," he said.

The inquiry also raised concerns over water infrastructure projects. In 2013, the city secured a US$144 million (R2,64 billion) loan from China Eximbank to rehabilitate Morton Jaffray Waterworks. Yet key components were reportedly never delivered. Sidal Engineering was allegedly awarded a major pipe replacement contract without a public tender and, despite receiving significant advance payments, failed to commence work.

A US$9,2 million (R168,36 million) street lighting tender awarded to Juluka Enndo Joint Venture, linked to local businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, is under investigation. The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission arrested town clerk Hosiah Chisango over the alleged non-competitive tender award.

An audit into Harare Quarry further revealed the disappearance of US$4,5 million (R82,35 million) in loans advanced by the city in 2018. The Parker Randall audit found no signed agreements, no repayment plans, and ghost employees on inflated salaries.

Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe condemned the findings, stating: "The level of financial mismanagement uncovered at the City of Harare is unacceptable. Funds meant to improve lives are being looted with no accountability."

The Commission of Inquiry has submitted its findings to the President's Office. Efforts to reach City of Harare spokesperson Stanley Gama for comment were unsuccessful, despite messages showing as read.

This report underscores systemic financial mismanagement in Zimbabwe's capital, with calls mounting for urgent reforms to safeguard public funds.

Source - online

