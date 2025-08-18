RBZ hit by technical glitch

News / National

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has informed the public of a technical issue currently affecting its network, which may lead to delays in various banking services.In a notice issued on 18 August 2025, the central bank stated that "most systems" are impacted by the challenge, prompting potential service disruptions for banks and customers alike.RBZ assured stakeholders that it is working diligently to restore full functionality and will provide updates as the situation evolves. The bank thanked the public for their patience and understanding during the outage.The notice underscores the growing reliance on digital banking infrastructure in Zimbabwe and highlights the importance of timely system maintenance and contingency measures to minimise service interruptions.