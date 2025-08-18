Latest News Editor's Choice


Mandizvidza's bail hearing delayed

by Staff reporter
A Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer who made headlines last week for claiming he had taken over as the force's Commissioner General will remain in custody after his bail hearing was postponed.

Simbarashe Mandizvidza, stationed at the Police General Headquarters' Salaries Services Bureau Liaison Office, was remanded to 18 August 2025 after his lawyer requested additional time to prepare for the hearing. He initially appeared in court last Friday but asked for legal representation, prompting a delay.

Mandizvidza faces multiple charges, including causing disaffection among police officers, procuring the use of a motor vehicle by fraud, and transmitting false data messages with intent to cause harm. The charges stem from a series of videos he allegedly uploaded to his YouTube channel, Gondo Harishaye, in which he declared himself the new police chief.

Authorities said that in one video recorded at his official residence at Hatfield Police Camp on 13 August 2025, Mandizvidza ordered all Chinese nationals in Zimbabwe to leave within 48 hours and claimed the ZRP Traffic Section had been temporarily disbanded. The State described the pronouncements as false, unlawful, and intended to cause psychological harm to foreign nationals and economic disruption.

On the same day, Mandizvidza allegedly misled a senior officer into authorising him to use a police vehicle, a Ford Ranger with registration ZRP 1033R, which he drove to Bindura. He later uploaded another video reiterating his claim to lead the ZRP and naming Commissioner General Stephen Mutamba, reportedly in an attempt to sow disaffection among officers.

The State is opposing bail. Investigation Officer Edmore Nyazamba warned that releasing Mandizvidza could undermine the criminal justice system, compromise the sense of security for foreign investors, and risk destruction of crucial evidence if the accused deletes his YouTube account.

The matter is being presided over by Magistrate Vakayi Chikwekwe, with Anesu Chirenje prosecuting. The case has captured national attention due to the audacious nature of the alleged acts and their potential impact on public confidence in law enforcement.

Source - NewZimbabwe

