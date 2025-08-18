Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Malema urges Zimbabweans to seek jobs at home

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has urged Zimbabweans to seek employment opportunities within their own municipalities, such as Harare, instead of South Africa, while reiterating that local workers should be prioritised for municipal tenders.

Malema made the remarks at the EFF's Siyabonga Rally in Seshego, Limpopo, on August 16, where he stressed the urgency of tackling South Africa's persistently high unemployment rate, particularly among young people.

"South Africa's youth unemployment is at 66.5%. We cannot ignore this reality. We are not saying Zimbabweans should not be given jobs, but they must get jobs from their own municipalities," Malema said.

The remarks mark a notable shift from Malema's 2022 position, when he urged South African employers to consider hiring Zimbabweans and other African migrants, while still encouraging preference for locals. At the time, Malema argued that the continent should not be divided by borders when it came to issues of economic survival.

Analysts say the change in tone reflects the growing pressure South Africa faces over jobs, especially in townships and informal settlements where competition for work between locals and migrants has often led to tensions.

The comments are likely to reignite debate over migration between Zimbabwe and South Africa. Zimbabwe's prolonged economic crisis has driven millions to seek employment in neighbouring countries, with South Africa being the main destination. Migrants often find work in construction, hospitality, agriculture, and informal trade.

However, municipal jobs and tenders have become a sensitive issue. Many local communities complain that foreign nationals are taking opportunities at a time when South African unemployment remains among the highest in the world.

In Zimbabwe, Malema's call may be viewed as a reminder of the urgent need for municipalities such as Harare to create employment opportunities for their citizens. Local economic analysts argue that if Zimbabwe's municipalities functioned more effectively and transparently, fewer people would be compelled to leave the country in search of work.

At the same time, some migrant rights groups are expected to push back against Malema's remarks, warning that they could inflame xenophobic attitudes in South Africa, where attacks on foreign nationals have flared up periodically.

Malema, who has long championed Pan-African unity, appears to be walking a fine line between defending the rights of migrants and addressing the frustrations of unemployed South Africans. By calling for Zimbabweans to focus on jobs in their own cities, while not outright rejecting their right to work in South Africa, he is trying to balance principle with political pragmatism ahead of upcoming local government battles.

Whether his comments ease or escalate tensions remains to be seen. For now, they have sparked renewed discussion on how South Africa and its neighbours can manage migration, economic growth, and job creation in a way that benefits all.

