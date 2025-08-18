Latest News Editor's Choice


PSL seeks new Chief Executive Officer

by Staff reporter
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is on the hunt for a new chief executive officer to replace Kennedy Ndebele, who resigned at the end of last year ahead of the ZIFA elections held on January 25. Ndebele subsequently won the elections and is now serving as ZIFA executive committee vice president.

Since Ndebele's departure, Rodwell Thabe has been acting as the league's chief executive officer. On Tuesday, the PSL, through human resources recruitment agent EPZ Global, officially advertised the position, calling for a dynamic, results-oriented, and visionary leader to head the organisation.

"The Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League is the top tier of professional football in Zimbabwe, and we are dedicated to advancing the sport's quality, commercial viability, and integrity," the advertisement read. The new CEO will be expected to provide strategic leadership to ensure organisational efficiency, financial sustainability, and enhanced brand integrity.

Applicants are required to demonstrate proven leadership and strategic planning skills, strong financial management and decision-making abilities, and excellent communication and stakeholder engagement. A commitment to integrity, transparency, and adaptability is also essential.

Candidates must have 5 to 10 years of experience in a senior executive role and hold a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration, Sports Management, or Marketing. Women are encouraged to apply, as the PSL is an equal opportunities employer.

The deadline for applications is 31 August 2025.

Source - The Chronicle

