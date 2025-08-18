Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man commits suicide following economic hardship, family neglect

by Staff reporter
14 secs ago | Views
A 54-year-old man from Old Magwegwe, Zebron Phiri, committed suicide a day after telling a neighbour he intended to end his life due to poverty and neglect by his children.

Phiri was discovered on Sunday morning with a rope around his neck, part of it still tied to a roof truss. Police said that on 16 August, he confided in a 78-year-old neighbour about his struggles with economic hardship and family neglect. He reportedly told her he would hang himself and leave his doors and windows open to ensure his body would be found.

The following morning, the neighbour noticed Phiri's house was open but unusually quiet. Failing to get a response after calling his name, she sought help from another resident. They found Phiri's lifeless body lying on the floor, with the rope still around his neck.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Nomalanga Msebele urged the public to take suicide threats seriously. "We encourage members of the public to treat conversations about suicide and suicide tendencies with urgency and seek professional help for the concerned parties," she said.

Zimbabwe has seen a rise in suicide cases in recent years, with experts linking the trend to worsening economic conditions, unemployment, family neglect, and limited access to mental health services.

In March, a 21-year-old man from Cowdray Park died after ingesting rat poison following a reprimand from his mother. In another case, a Bulawayo businessman and butchery owner was found dead from a gunshot wound in an apparent suicide.

Source - zimlive

Must Read

PSL seeks new Chief Executive Officer

2 mins ago | 0 Views

US State Department revokes 6,000 student visas

5 mins ago | 1 Views

RBZ to regulate AI in Zimbabwe's banks

7 mins ago | 1 Views

Trio accused of name-dropping Mnangagwa son's name

13 mins ago | 4 Views

Malema urges Zimbabweans to seek jobs at home

4 hrs ago | 400 Views

Mandizvidza's bail hearing delayed

5 hrs ago | 390 Views

RBZ hit by technical glitch

6 hrs ago | 498 Views

Harare paid millions on roads that don't exist

6 hrs ago | 608 Views

Zimbabwean startups join Visa's Fintech Accelerator

7 hrs ago | 129 Views

Rand manipulators taken to ConCourt

8 hrs ago | 399 Views

Chinese nickel giant to invest $800m in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 258 Views

Degrees in law and medicine are a waste of time

8 hrs ago | 1421 Views

ZWG acceptance still a challenge says Hippo Valley

10 hrs ago | 206 Views

US releases a scathing assessment of Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 588 Views

Manhize plant posts US$100m sales in first half

10 hrs ago | 162 Views

Digital shift boosts Zimbabwe's tax collections

10 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe to launch national AI strategy next month

10 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe's rural investment drive gains momentum

10 hrs ago | 96 Views

High court reopens Sakala lottery feud

10 hrs ago | 298 Views

Manhunt launched for Mutangadura killers

10 hrs ago | 350 Views

Rufaro faces suspension over dangerous pitch conditions

10 hrs ago | 118 Views

EMA to deploy drones in crackdown on illegal mining

10 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zanu-PF faces turmoil over cell registration

10 hrs ago | 118 Views

Bulawayo divided over controversial Glassblock dam deal

10 hrs ago | 276 Views

ZiG gains traction in domestic transactions

10 hrs ago | 98 Views

Armed robbers hit Dangamvura service station

10 hrs ago | 433 Views

ZIFA suspends referee

10 hrs ago | 108 Views

Man hit by Honda Fit, run over by Fortuner

10 hrs ago | 298 Views

If Mnangagwa wants to know what 'nyika inovakwa nevene vayo' really means, he should learn from Rhodesians!

10 hrs ago | 295 Views

Deal with emotional stress in government institutions

11 hrs ago | 120 Views

The Fight Against Corruption: A Collective Responsibility

11 hrs ago | 22 Views

Government Officials Who Lied About Progress Muzuva, the Injured Nurse, Must Resign

11 hrs ago | 178 Views

ZIMRA Officially Commissions TaRMS

11 hrs ago | 168 Views

Boys dzaMdara International continues regional mission with Johannesburg engagements

11 hrs ago | 301 Views

Young female entrepreneur turns NDS1 clean-up dream into thriving youth-led business

11 hrs ago | 109 Views

Cde Mukodza leads Gombakomba Presidential Victory Celebrations as ZANU PF thanks

11 hrs ago | 95 Views

It's Poverty Professor Mapfumo and Not a Plot

11 hrs ago | 229 Views

Dear Mr./Ms. Mafirakureva Chokwadi

11 hrs ago | 591 Views

Harare urged to privatise service delivery

22 hrs ago | 263 Views

'Over 2 000 jobs created at Manhize'

22 hrs ago | 275 Views

2 Zimbabweans shot dead in South Africa's Vhembe

23 hrs ago | 849 Views

Tendai Ndoro dies

23 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Zimbabwe imposes nationwide livestock movement ban

23 hrs ago | 797 Views

Chiwenga takes fresh swipe at Wicknell Chivayo

18 Aug 2025 at 16:23hrs | 1754 Views

Bryden School in Chegutu battles Chinese firm

18 Aug 2025 at 14:50hrs | 738 Views

Farm hand, maid caught stealing big money

18 Aug 2025 at 12:49hrs | 995 Views

Gwanda inmate's daring escape ends in swift capture

18 Aug 2025 at 12:49hrs | 666 Views

Harare's sex work industry expanding

18 Aug 2025 at 12:48hrs | 1405 Views

Mnangagwa delivers stark warning on SADC's economic weakness

18 Aug 2025 at 12:47hrs | 526 Views