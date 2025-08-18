Ziyambi warns social media group admins

News / National

by Staff reporter

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has cautioned social media group administrators against allowing their platforms to be used to spread false or unverified information.Speaking in a video posted on The Herald's online platform, Minister Ziyambi warned that administrators risk imprisonment if they permit members to share misleading content.He urged administrators to actively demand evidence whenever a member posts information on their platforms. "Group administrators must ensure that the content shared is verified. Allowing unverified messages to circulate can have serious legal consequences," he said.The warning highlights the government's growing focus on regulating digital spaces and combating the spread of misinformation on social media.