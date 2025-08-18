Zivhu calls for law allowing 'shoot to kill'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former ZANU-PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South, Killer Zivhu, has called for constitutional amendments to permit police officers and licensed gun owners to shoot to kill armed robbers in life-threatening situations.Posting on his X handle, Zivhu argued that firing warning shots can worsen confrontations, giving robbers the upper hand. "It's time to update our laws to reflect the reality of violent crime. Police and licensed gun owners should be empowered to shoot to kill in life-threatening situations, rather than relying on warning shots that can escalate the situation," he said.Zivhu's comments come a day after popular Ruwa businessman Joseph Mutangadura, 67, was shot dead during an armed robbery at his farm along Dustain Road late on Sunday night. Mutangadura, owner of several businesses including Mutangaz Hideout, Mutangaz Panyama, and Lisheen Estate, was confronted by a gang of about seven masked robbers.According to a Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) statement, the suspects were armed with pistols, claw bars, and hammers. They overpowered a security guard, tied him up, and forced him into the house before breaking down a door to confront Mutangadura and his wife."The suspects shot the victim in the stomach before ransacking the house," national police spokesman Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.Both Mutangadura and his wife were rushed to Eden Hospital in Windsor, Ruwa. Mutangadura was pronounced dead on arrival, while his wife remains in critical condition.The tragic incident has reignited public debate over self-defense laws and the need for stronger measures to combat violent crime in Zimbabwe.