AfDB projects 6% economic growth for Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
The African Development Bank (AfDB) has projected that Zimbabwe is on track to achieve a six percent economic growth rate this year, supported by stability and recovery across key productive sectors.

AfDB Principal Country Economist Kelvin Banda told ZBC News in Harare on Tuesday that growth is being driven by strong performance in agriculture, new mining projects, a rebound in manufacturing, and ongoing construction activities.

"This year, we are forecasting a six percent growth from two percent, driven by the recovery in the agriculture, mining, and manufacturing sectors. We also appreciate the efforts by the Central Bank to maintain a tight monetary policy and sustain current gains," Banda said, emphasizing the need to continue focusing on economic stability.

In its initial forecast for Sub-Saharan economies, the AfDB highlighted that Zimbabwe is set to outpace regional peers thanks to macro-economic stability and government measures to sustain growth.

"Zimbabwe is one of the fastest-growing countries in the Southern African region. Despite last year's headwinds, macro-economic stability measures will be key in sustaining the country's growth prospects," Banda added.

The multilateral financier noted that while inflationary pressures and both local and global challenges persist, prudent fiscal discipline and consistent monetary policies have positioned Zimbabwe to overcome obstacles.

Recent 2025 Mid-Term Fiscal and Monetary Policy Statements from the Treasury and central bank indicate a six percent growth trajectory, with policy consistency emerging as a central focus for sustaining economic momentum.

Source - zbc

