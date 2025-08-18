Armed robbers jailed for attacks in Gwanda, Guyu and West Nicholson

News / National

by Staff reporter

Three armed robbers responsible for a series of violent robberies across Gwanda, Guyu, and West Nicholson between September and November last year have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms.Gang leader Respect Khumalo, 22, was handed a 32-year prison sentence by a Gwanda magistrate last week, while his accomplices Onias Tembo, 19, and Mokesi Ndlovu, 18, received 16 and four years, respectively.The trio, armed with a .45 Colt pistol, machetes, pepper spray, axes, and stones, targeted homes, shops, and business centres, assaulting residents and stealing cash, alcohol, electronic devices, firearms, household goods, and a Toyota Vitz.In addition to the robberies, the gang was convicted of the attempted murder of a Spitzkop resident and the shooting of a security guard at a service station in Gwanda.Authorities hailed the convictions as a significant victory against violent crime in the region, emphasizing the importance of community vigilance and prompt reporting of criminal activities.