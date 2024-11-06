Latest News Editor's Choice


Police Station escapee jailed

by Staff reporter
21 secs ago | Views
A 25-year-old man who made a dramatic escape from Nkulumane Police Station by crawling through the ceiling and smashing a window has been sentenced to an effective one year in prison.

Joseph Madzivanyika, of Emganwini West, pleaded guilty to escaping from lawful custody and appeared before Western Commonage Regional Magistrate Mr Taurai Manwere.

The magistrate sentenced Madzivanyika to 24 months in prison, suspending 10 months for five years on condition of good behaviour. An additional two months were suspended on condition that he pays US$25 in compensation for the damaged window panes by 1 September, leaving him with 12 months to serve.

In delivering the sentence, Mr Manwere said the escape was a serious offence that undermined law enforcement and warranted a custodial sentence.

When questioned about his actions, Madzivanyika claimed he "did not know" it was a crime to break out of police custody.

Prosecutor Mr Milton Moyo told the court that Madzivanyika had been arrested on 6 August for theft of property entrusted to him. Around 2AM on 7 August, he reportedly climbed into the ceiling, dropped into a corridor, and smashed a window to force his way out. Officers on duty chased him but failed to catch him.

His freedom, however, was short-lived. Madzivanyika was apprehended later the same day in Nketa 9 suburb and returned to Nkulumane Police Station.

Source - The Chronicle

