Panners stone rival to death over stolen gold ore

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two illegal gold panners from Filabusi have been arrested after allegedly killing a fellow miner in a violent dispute over stolen gold ore.Melusi Dube, 28, and Ntuthuko Moyo, 31, appeared before Gwanda Magistrate Gillian Padzakashamba on charges of murder following the gruesome death of Bruce Sibanda. The magistrate remanded the duo in custody until 26 August, advising them to seek bail at the High Court.Prosecutor Ngonidzashe Shumba told the court that the incident occurred in the early hours of 10 June at Top Mine, where the three men were illegally panning for gold."An altercation broke out when the accused persons accused Sibanda of stealing some of their gold ore and hiding it. The two ganged up against him and started punching and kicking him," Shumba said.According to the prosecutor, Sibanda attempted to escape, screaming for help, but Dube and Moyo allegedly chased him into nearby bushes, throwing stones at him. The men eventually cornered Sibanda and fatally struck him with bricks, leaving him dead at the scene.Other gold panners, who rushed to the scene after hearing Sibanda's screams, found only his lifeless body.Dube and Moyo were apprehended on 25 July after weeks on the run, bringing an end to a manhunt by local authorities.The case has shocked the local community, highlighting the dangers and lawlessness associated with illegal mining in the region.