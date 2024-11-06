Latest News Editor's Choice


Woman wins court battle against son's couch squatting girlfriend

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A Harare woman, Ivy Madzamba of Waterfalls, has successfully regained control of her home following a court dispute with her son's girlfriend, Jane Amadi, who had been residing at the property without consent.

In proceedings at the Harare Civil Court, Madzamba stated that Amadi had moved into her residence without permission and frequently brought guests over during her son's absence. "She is living in my house without my consent. When my son is away, she brings boyfriends home. I cannot accept this," Madzamba told the court.

Amadi contended that having a child with Madzamba's son entitled her to remain in the house. However, the court upheld Madzamba's property rights, emphasizing that parenthood does not override ownership laws.

The judge issued a protection order prohibiting Amadi from verbal or physical assaults and from bringing unauthorized visitors into the home. Amadi was also ordered to vacate the premises immediately.

With the court's ruling, Madzamba has regained full control of her residence, ending the dispute and restoring order to her household.

