Mnangagwa in Japan for TICAD9 summit

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrived in Yokohama this morning to participate in the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9).The President was welcomed by Japanese officials, Zimbabwe Ambassador to Japan Stewart Nyakotyo, and embassy staff. He is accompanied by key members of his cabinet, including Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Professor Amon Murwira and Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Professor Mthuli Ncube, among other senior government officials.TICAD9, running from Wednesday to Friday, brings together African nations to showcase investment opportunities and forge strategic partnerships with Japanese companies across multiple sectors. Zimbabwe's delegation includes representatives from various state enterprises, many of which also participated in Expo 2025 Osaka.The conference is expected to attract at least 40 heads of state and government or their representatives. Exhibitions this year will focus on themes such as Japanese companies driving growth in Africa, transforming infrastructure, advancing healthcare and sanitation standards, the food value chain, skills development for the future, climate solutions, and sustainable urban development.Established in 1993, TICAD is co-organised by the Japanese government, the African Union Commission, and the United Nations, and has long served as a cornerstone of Japan's Africa policy.