21 villagers in court over Fairfield farm invasion

News / National

by Staff reporter

Twenty-one villagers who have been illegally settled at Fairfield Farm in Headlands appeared in court this week, charged with defying a High Court order directing them to vacate the property.The accused, represented by Mr Tendai Bvuma of Bvuma and Associates, pleaded not guilty to contempt of court when they appeared before Rusape Provincial Magistrate, Mrs Barbara Mateko. The matter has been adjourned to August 22, 2025, for judgement.The settlers argued that the eviction infringes on their right to shelter, claiming that the farm has been their residence since the 1980s and that they have nowhere else to go.Prosecutor Ms Faith Mutukwa told the court that the villagers had returned to the farm just days after being evicted in December 2022 by the Sheriff of the High Court, thereby undermining the authority of the judiciary."On July 15, the High Court at Harare issued an order in Case Number HC 9523/14, directing the accused, John Pakarimwa and 20 others, to vacate Lot 15 and Lot 16 of Fairfield Farm within 14 days. Failure to comply would result in eviction by the Sheriff. The accused did not comply and reoccupied the farm on December 20, 2022, impairing the authority of the High Court," Ms Mutukwa said.In December 2022, 146 families were forcibly removed from the farm, leaving many stranded along the Mutare-Harare Highway, including children, pregnant women, and the elderly. The eviction followed a court order obtained by Mr Samuel Matonga, representing the now-defunct Cheziya Kushinga Cooperative.Investigations revealed that only 12 members of the cooperative were still alive and largely inactive. They allegedly resurfaced recently to facilitate the eviction, reportedly aiming to lease the farm to a commercial farmer.Following the evictions, a provincial-level meeting recommended that the 1,500-hectare property, primarily used for eucalyptus plantations, be downsized and repossessed by the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development to accommodate the displaced families and other citizens in need of land.Mr Matonga confirmed the return of the families and had previously threatened to press contempt of court charges against the settlers, who had already faced pending criminal charges following clashes with the Deputy Sheriff during the 2022 eviction.The case continues to highlight tensions between land ownership rights, historical settlement claims, and the enforcement of court orders in Zimbabwe.