Pastors4ED question disbursement of Presidential fund method

News / National

by Staff reporter

Tension briefly flared at the Masvingo Agricultural Showgrounds when members of Pastors4ED voiced frustration over the method of receiving their share of the Presidential Empowerment Revolving Fund.The controversy arose after Pastors4ED members were singled out among six Zanu-PF affiliates present to open a bank account in order to access their $20 000 allocation. The directive was communicated on August 5 by Presidential advisor on investments, Paul Tungwarara, who was overseeing cash disbursements to the affiliates.While other affiliate groups celebrated their cash handouts, chanting "Chibaba Chibaba Icho!", Pastors4ED members were surprised to be told that they could not receive cash directly and had to provide banking details instead. The shift in protocol prompted visible grumbling and disappointment, with some questioning the rationale behind the decision.In response, Tungwarara sought to calm tensions, clarifying that he was only conveying the instructions and was not responsible for the disbursement method."You may as well ask His Excellency the reason behind the instruction for your funds to be deposited into a bank account," he said.Reading the President's message to the group, Tungwarara emphasized that the fund was intended as empowerment seed capital, not personal gifts."This is not tithe money from the President but a fund to empower you and change your living standards. Musadye kana kukanga - this is seed capital. You are expected to build businesses, uplift your families and communities, and repay so that others can benefit year after year," he said.The incident highlighted the sensitive nature of government empowerment initiatives, particularly regarding transparency and communication of disbursement procedures.