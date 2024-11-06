Latest News Editor's Choice


Hospital accountant jailed 12 years for US$123,000 fraud

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A 30-year-old accountant has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after defrauding his employer, a private hospital in Harare, of more than US$123,700, ZW$15.3 million, and ZiG95,409.

Tonderai Shayimana was convicted of fraud under Section 136 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act [Chapter 9:23] and of contravening Section 8(1)(a) of the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act.

According to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Shayimana diverted payments meant for the hospital by creating fictitious bank accounts and instructing medical aid societies to deposit funds into them.

CID spokesperson Detective Inspector Rachel Muteweri said:

"The complainant, a local private clinic, entered into several contracts with different medical aid societies. Under these agreements, the clinic would provide medical health services to their clients and receive payment for services rendered. In a gross abuse of his position, the accused person created fictitious bank accounts and directed the medical aid societies to redirect their payments."

Hospital management later discovered revenue discrepancies and alerted police, leading to Shayimana's arrest.

Investigations revealed that he used part of the stolen funds to buy and develop a residential stand in Budiriro, Harare, and also purchased a Nissan NV200 vehicle. Both assets have since been forfeited to the hospital.

"The clinic suffered a total prejudice of ZW$15,362,415, ZiG95,409, and US$123,739," Det Insp Muteweri said.

Shayimana appeared before Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gafa on August 15, 2025. He was sentenced to nine years in prison for fraud and an additional three years for money laundering, bringing the total to 12 years.

Source - The Herald

