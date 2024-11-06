Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gangsters stab father to death over son's grudge

by Gideon Madzikatidze
1 hr ago | Views
GOKWE - A group of six suspects from Shonhiwa village under Chief Chireya in Gokwe are on the run after  they jointly took turns on  Sunday to assault and fatally stabbed a father over their grudge with his fleeing son.


In a statement, Zimbabwe Republic Police's Midlands provincial spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko appealed for information leading to apprehension of Oliver Madzivazvido, Felix Madzivazvido, Jealous Madzivazvido, Prince Ngondi, Tinashe Shonhiwa and Tafadzwa Shonhiwa (all of Village Madzivazvido Chief Chireya, Gokwe) who are still at large.

"Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a case of murder where a 55 year old man died after he was attacked by a gang of six men. The incident occurred on 17 August 2025 at Village Kashiri Chief Chireya, Gokwe," Mahoko announced.

"The deceased was identified as Mardon Dube of Kashiri Village, Chief Chireya, Gokwe. On 16 August 2025, James Dube (21) who is son to the now deceased had a fight with the suspects at Chidoma Business Centre, Gokwe and stabbed one of the suspects with a knife on the hand before he fled," Mahoko said.

"On 17 August 2025 the suspects went to James Dube’s residence looking for him. On seeing them James had to run away leaving his father Mardon Dube at home," he added.

"The six took turns to assault and stabbed Mardon Dube until he became unconscious.  Mardon died while being rushed to Hospital," Mahoko said in a statement.

Source - Byo24news

