Smart condom detects STIs through colour change

by Staff reporter
A revolutionary innovation in sexual health is drawing global attention: a condom that changes color when it comes into contact with sexually transmitted infections (STIs) such as chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis. Designed with a special lubricant containing bio-reactive compounds, the condom provides real-time visual alerts by reacting to proteins associated with common STIs.

This smart condom aims to make STI detection faster, easier, and more accessible. Instead of relying on lab tests that require clinical visits and waiting periods, the technology offers immediate feedback during sexual activity, potentially reducing the spread of infections through early intervention and encouraging users to seek medical care promptly.

The concept is not entirely new. In 2015, three London teenagers introduced a prototype known as the "S.T.EYE," which also promised to detect STIs via color change. Although that version never reached the market, advances in biotechnology and smart materials have since made the idea more technically feasible and medically reliable.

Health experts say that if successfully brought to market, the innovation could significantly impact public health strategies by integrating STI detection into sexual behavior in a way that is discreet and user-friendly. Researchers developing the product are currently undergoing clinical trials to ensure safety, accuracy, and regulatory compliance.

While the timeline for commercial availability remains uncertain, the smart condom represents a major step toward reducing STI rates, destigmatizing sexual health monitoring, and promoting safer intimate experiences worldwide.

Source - online

