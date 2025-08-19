Latest News Editor's Choice


Artuz warns of Zimbabwe teacher exodus

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
At least 1 260 teachers are reportedly leaving the profession each month in Zimbabwe, the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) has warned, citing burnout and poor working conditions as major drivers.

In a communiqué released after an online general meeting held on August 17, 2025, Artuz said that sustained recruitment freezes, low morale, and high workloads were forcing teachers out of the public service. Composite classes, which result in high teacher-to-learner ratios, were highlighted as a key contributor to teacher fatigue.

The union said transfers are being handled corruptly and that members are being denied their right to vacation leave. Salaries remain low, it added, and employers are ignoring calls for better working conditions. Artuz also criticised the collapse of the Basic Education Assistance Module (Beam), linking it to rising school dropout rates, increased child marriages, drug abuse, and child labour. The union highlighted other grievances, including reduced sick leave, the punitive retirement age of 70, inadequate housing, poor access to clean water and essential services, and alleged mismanagement of the Government Employees Mutual Savings (GEMS) loan scheme.

Artuz reiterated demands for a minimum monthly salary of US$1 260, restoration of vacation leave, reversal of reduced sick leave, and a lower retirement age of 55. It also called for broader reforms, including devolved democratic socialism, local economic development initiatives, and increased funding for local authority wards. The union blamed corruption, unregulated mining, and neoliberal economic policies for the collapse of social services and rising unemployment.

The union further criticised the government's handling of its complaint to the International Labour Organisation and rejected State-appointed conciliators. Despite what it describes as State persecution, Artuz reported steady membership growth and pledged to continue engaging international organisations to defend workers' rights and rebuild Zimbabwe's education system.

Responding to Artuz's claims, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education dismissed several allegations, including the figure of 1 260 teachers resigning each month, calling it "gross and irresponsible" and not supported by official data. Ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro said that, on the contrary, thousands of teachers aspire to join the public service each month. He also disputed claims regarding school connectivity, stating that 52.49 percent of secondary schools and 39.99 percent of primary schools have internet access.

Ndoro confirmed that the Home-Grown School Feeding Programme continues without interruption and emphasised that pregnant girls are legally protected to remain in or return to formal education. He added that the ministry remains committed to providing quality, equitable, and inclusive education for all Zimbabweans, with ongoing efforts to implement the Heritage-Based Education curriculum, improve infrastructure, and support teachers within available national resources.

Source - Newsday

