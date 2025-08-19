Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mutare CBD property owners urged to refurbish buildings

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Mutare City Council has directed property owners in the central business district (CBD) to refurbish and repaint their buildings ahead of the Sanganai/Hlanganani/Kumbanayi Expo, scheduled to take place from September 10 to 12, 2025.

In a notice published this week, the council said many buildings in the CBD had been neglected for an extended period, contributing to a dilapidated appearance.

"Notice is hereby given that the City of Mutare is directing all owners of buildings within the central business district to carry out necessary maintenance, that is repair/refurbish and repaint the buildings," the municipality said.

The council further highlighted that the condition of some buildings contravened existing Town Planning Scheme 1 regulations governing the area.

"It can be widely agreed that most buildings in the central business district have gone for a long time unattended, thereby being dilapidated. This is also in contravention of the provisions of the said Act and the operative Town Planning Scheme 1 covering the area," the notice read.

The annual Sanganai/Hlanganani Expo, traditionally held in Bulawayo, brings together a wide mix of local and international exhibitors, dignitaries, and travellers, making it a high-profile event for the host city.

Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Misheck Mugadza said preparations are underway to ensure key facilities meet international standards.

"Key facilities set to host the expo are being refurbished to meet world-class standards," he said.

The council's directive underscores the importance of maintaining the city's image ahead of the high-profile event, which is expected to attract significant domestic and international attention.

Source - Newsday

Must Read

Bulawayo deputy mayor cleared of bribe allegations

10 mins ago | 1 Views

South Africa is in serious trouble

53 mins ago | 123 Views

Farm manager convicted of stealing 500 bricks

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

70 year old man rapes step-granddaughter (16)

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

23-year-old man rapes elderly woman (63)

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

SAPS seizes 40,000 litres of ethanol bound for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

ZRP faces rising corruption, public safety at risk

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Street vending ban could worsen economic hardship?

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

High Court rejects cattle thief's appeal

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Harare warns of rising sewer blockages

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Debate flares over teaching STEM subjects in local languages

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

ConCourt overturns Supreme Court ruling

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

PSL warns of tough action as stadium violence escalates

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Shuntai appeals US$10 000 contempt fine

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe aims to stop fake news with new policy

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Court dismisses bar operators' case against Rufaro Marketing

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe secures extradition of 22 fugitives

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Temporary road closures for Mabvuku Interchange project

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Artuz warns of Zimbabwe teacher exodus

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Smart condom detects STIs through colour change

13 hrs ago | 925 Views

Gangsters stab father to death over son's grudge

16 hrs ago | 971 Views

Zimbabwean creators demand Facebook monetisation

17 hrs ago | 456 Views

Hospital accountant jailed 12 years for US$123,000 fraud

17 hrs ago | 854 Views

Zimbabwe to establish municipal courts

17 hrs ago | 385 Views

Pastors4ED question disbursement of Presidential fund method

17 hrs ago | 341 Views

Parliament to debate Mid-Term Budget Review statement

17 hrs ago | 123 Views

21 villagers in court over Fairfield farm invasion

17 hrs ago | 281 Views

Mnangagwa in Japan for TICAD9 summit

17 hrs ago | 132 Views

Woman wins court battle against son's couch squatting girlfriend

17 hrs ago | 537 Views

Panners stone rival to death over stolen gold ore

17 hrs ago | 192 Views

Police Station escapee jailed

17 hrs ago | 146 Views

Man acquitted of dagga possession charges

17 hrs ago | 103 Views

Armed robbers jailed for attacks in Gwanda, Guyu and West Nicholson

17 hrs ago | 129 Views

AfDB projects 6% economic growth for Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zivhu calls for law allowing 'shoot to kill'

17 hrs ago | 226 Views

Ziyambi warns social media group admins

17 hrs ago | 202 Views

Man commits suicide following economic hardship, family neglect

17 hrs ago | 187 Views

PSL seeks new Chief Executive Officer

17 hrs ago | 78 Views

US State Department revokes 6,000 student visas

17 hrs ago | 566 Views

RBZ to regulate AI in Zimbabwe's banks

17 hrs ago | 116 Views

Trio accused of name-dropping Mnangagwa son's name

18 hrs ago | 119 Views

Malema urges Zimbabweans to seek jobs at home

21 hrs ago | 708 Views

Mandizvidza's bail hearing delayed

23 hrs ago | 679 Views

RBZ hit by technical glitch

24 hrs ago | 624 Views

Harare paid millions on roads that don't exist

24 hrs ago | 931 Views

Zimbabwean startups join Visa's Fintech Accelerator

24 hrs ago | 161 Views

Rand manipulators taken to ConCourt

19 Aug 2025 at 11:04hrs | 471 Views

Chinese nickel giant to invest $800m in Zimbabwe

19 Aug 2025 at 11:01hrs | 311 Views

Degrees in law and medicine are a waste of time

19 Aug 2025 at 10:07hrs | 2093 Views