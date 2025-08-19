Mutare CBD property owners urged to refurbish buildings

News / National

by Staff reporter

Mutare City Council has directed property owners in the central business district (CBD) to refurbish and repaint their buildings ahead of the Sanganai/Hlanganani/Kumbanayi Expo, scheduled to take place from September 10 to 12, 2025.In a notice published this week, the council said many buildings in the CBD had been neglected for an extended period, contributing to a dilapidated appearance."Notice is hereby given that the City of Mutare is directing all owners of buildings within the central business district to carry out necessary maintenance, that is repair/refurbish and repaint the buildings," the municipality said.The council further highlighted that the condition of some buildings contravened existing Town Planning Scheme 1 regulations governing the area."It can be widely agreed that most buildings in the central business district have gone for a long time unattended, thereby being dilapidated. This is also in contravention of the provisions of the said Act and the operative Town Planning Scheme 1 covering the area," the notice read.The annual Sanganai/Hlanganani Expo, traditionally held in Bulawayo, brings together a wide mix of local and international exhibitors, dignitaries, and travellers, making it a high-profile event for the host city.Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Misheck Mugadza said preparations are underway to ensure key facilities meet international standards."Key facilities set to host the expo are being refurbished to meet world-class standards," he said.The council's directive underscores the importance of maintaining the city's image ahead of the high-profile event, which is expected to attract significant domestic and international attention.