Temporary road closures for Mabvuku Interchange project

News / National

Motorists on the Harare - Mutare Highway will face traffic diversions from September 9, 2025, as construction begins on the new Mabvuku Traffic Interchange, a key infrastructure project aimed at easing congestion along one of the country's busiest roads.The interchange, which has already seen preparatory works such as bush clearing and detour creation, is expected to improve traffic flow for commuters and commercial vehicles traveling from Mabvuku, Tafara, and surrounding suburbs into the city centre.The Harare–Mutare Highway links the capital with the eastern border town of Mutare and Mozambique and has long been prone to bottlenecks and accidents during peak hours.Construction of the Mabvuku Interchange follows months after the Trabablas Traffic Interchange was commissioned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a project featuring 15 major bridges, some rising as high as 18 metres, which has been praised as a milestone in local engineering.The new structure is part of a broader government initiative to modernise road networks, reduce congestion, and enhance road safety as traffic volumes continue to rise.In a statement, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development confirmed the detours:"The Ministry wishes to inform the motoring public and all road users that traffic will be diverted to detour routes for the purposes of the construction of Mabvuku Interchange. Detours will be opened to traffic on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, to facilitate smooth and safe rehabilitation works. Clear signage will be in place to guide motorists through the alternative routes. The ministry regrets any inconvenience caused and appreciates the public's patience and cooperation during this period."Preparatory works are also underway for two additional interchanges - at the junction of Simon Mazorodze and Willowvale Roads, and Simon Mazorodze Road and Remembrance Drive. These include land clearing, soil testing, and preliminary grading to enable full-scale construction.The Mabvuku project is among several interchanges planned nationwide, including at Harare Drive - Mutare Road, Harare Drive - Liberation Legacy Way, Nemakonde Way - Harare Drive, Sam Nujoma - Harare Drive, Westgate Traffic Circle, Kuwadzana Traffic Circle, and Churchill Road - Liberation Legacy Way.President Mnangagwa has emphasised that these infrastructure projects are central to reducing road accidents, easing congestion, and driving long-term economic growth through modern, efficient transport networks.